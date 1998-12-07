Is Divx a Threat to PPV, Home Video?

It's new, it's confusing, and it's certainly gotten the

attention of the home-video industry.

It's Digital Video Express' limited-play DVD variation,

better known as "Divx," and it has video stores in a sweat. As the pay-per-view

version of home video, should PPV providers and cable operators be equally concerned?

As it stands now, Circuit City Stores Inc. is the largest

mass merchant selling the new Divx players, and it is the main financial backer of the new

technology.

Two companies are currently licensed to sell Divx hardware

-- Zenith Electronics Corp. and Thomson Consumer Electronics' RCA brand -- and both of

them are selling their respective players at around $399.

Each will roll out its wares into other mass merchants in

the coming weeks, along with Panasonic Consumer Electronics and RCA's ProScan brand.

How do Divx players work? A consumer purchases a Divx disc

from a participating retailer, and the disc allows unlimited plays of its content for 48

hours. After that, each time the disc is viewed, that information is stored in the Divx

player, which is hooked up via telephone lines to Digital Video Express, and the customer

is then charged $3.25 for another 48-hour period.

The initial purchase of the disc costs about $4.49.

Comparatively, DVD titles retail for about $15 to $20 for unlimited plays on a permanent

basis, but the difference is that DVD titles can only be played on DVD players, while Divx

players can play both Divx and DVD titles.

Circuit City is currently stocking about 150 Divx titles on

its shelves, with another 50 set to arrive this month. Are PPV providers worried?

CABLE: NO THREAT

Most cable operators agree that while it's important to

take any competitor seriously, they just see too many problems with the format for it to

ever be a serious threat. And even if it did become one, home video would feel the heat

much more than PPV, as the purchasing procedure so closely resembles that of a video

rental.

Consumers must leave their homes to get the discs, and PPV

providers believe that will always give PPV the edge. When cable goes completely digital,

of course, they believe that their edge will only increase.

"When laser discs first came out, everyone said,

'There goes home video and PPV,'" said Deborah Charlton, director of customer

support, telesales and PPV at Media General Cable in Fairfax, Va. "We still have a

way to go before Divx could make that big of a difference."

Rick Lang, marketing director of Cable One in Phoenix, sees

Divx's pricing as one of its main drawbacks. "When you start paying $4 or $5 for

something, and video sell-through is going for about $10, you begin to wonder about the

tradeoff in consumers' minds. Do I want a limited number of plays, or do I want to own

something?" he said.

Ted Hodgins, manager of PPV at Media General Cable, also

didn't see the sense of Divx pricing.

"By the time you watch your Divx disc for the third or

fourth time, you're up to about $20, in which case you could have bought the DVD," he

said. "You have to remember, too, that some people are just going to discard the Divx

after that one viewing, which creates an environmental nightmare. I just don't see the

staying power of a technology that is so throwaway."

It's this "throwaway" perception that has cable

operators like Falcon Cable TV Corp. concerned not so much about the threat of Divx, but

about how its pricing could affect overall perceptions about the costs of technology.

"A DVD costs pennies to manufacture," said Art

Maulsby, director of public relations at Falcon. "If you charge under $5 for a Divx

disc, you're proving just how little it costs to make it, and that will put pressure on

other manufacturers who make CDs [compact discs] and DVDs to lower their costs.

Personally, I'd rather have the DVD for $20 and be able to watch it forever."

CONSUMER CONFUSION?

Another major sticking point is just how confusing Divx

technology is to the consumer. It's this confusion that PPV executives believe will

ultimately slow its penetration into the marketplace. Because Divx and DVD are such

similar technologies, it will be hard for retailers to differentiate between the two in

consumers' minds. As a result, the public is likely to take a wait-and-see attitude before

purchasing, these skeptics believe.

"There's no installed base of Divx players yet,"

said Phil Laxar, senior vice president of programming at Jones Intercable Inc., "and

consumer confusion over Divx and DVD is going to slow that down even more. When Divx does

get an installed base, they perhaps will have an interesting story to tell, as it will be

like a high-quality videocassette rental. But until then, there's not a near-term

threat."

Others saw compatibility problems between Divx and DVD

players, as DVD homes can't use Divx discs.

OPS: VOD WILL BE OVERPOWERING

Aside from what they feel are obvious drawbacks to the

technology, MSOs also believe that the strength of PPV itself will ultimately defeat the

format, particularly when PPV goes digital and becomes more user-friendly.

They referred to video-on-demand companies like Diva

Systems Corp., which provides multiple offerings, time-shifting, pausing and

fast-forwarding, and which Hodgins refers to as "Divx to the 10th power."

They argued that if consumers can order affordable digital

movies whenever they want from their own homes, without the expense of additional

machines, why would they opt for Divx over PPV?

"People are running out of room, for one thing,"

Charlton said. "A Divx player is just one more machine that you have to buy and put

near your TV set."

While VOD is still a few years away, operators are starting

to roll out 35-channel near-VOD platforms that are almost as extensive as the ones that

have worked for direct-broadcast satellite service DirecTv Inc.

.

DEFENDING DIVX



Not everyone is ringing the death knell for Divx, however -- particularly Divx itself. In

fact, Josh Dare, a spokesman for the company, pointed to PPV as one reason why Divx will

succeed.

"A lot of people who have switched from renting videos

to watching pay-per-view were tired of the hassles, like returning tapes and paying late

fees," he said. "But we're better than pay-per-view in that you can fall asleep

tonight, then watch the rest of the movie tomorrow. We also have the rent-to-own option,

which means that you can have unlimited plays for $15 or $20."

Divx titles are currently hitting the streets day and date

with the video release, and Dare admitted that the company is targeting the video-rental

industry as its main competitor. He didn't see VOD as a threat because the issue, he said,

is "years away."

Even then, Dare argued, Divx's research has found that

people don't mind leaving home to rent movies, and that they enjoy the shopping experience

and reading the video boxes.

After all, he said, online bookseller Amazon.com is doing

great, but people are still going to Barnes and Noble retail stores.

"Consumers like to touch the product before they buy

it," he added.

Even some cable operators said they could see Divx's appeal

for some people.

."I could see Divx being attractive to those who'd

like to own the software but not necessarily play it," Laxar said. "One of the

big problems, though, is that you have to go to the store to pick it up, and if you do

play the title frequently, then DVD is probably better."

As far as the issue of quality, Divx excels in that area.

"It has the allure of its picture and sound,"

Lang said. "With the boom in home theater, Divx become an attractive option for these

people."

While Lang agreed that digital PPV has a rosy future, he

noted that its rollout has been tedious, and that cable, in general, "hasn't done a

great job of driving the message into consumers' minds that PPV is an option."

PPV executives agreed with that assessment. Joseph Boyle, a

spokesman for PPV network Viewer's Choice, said, "We haven't been aggressive in

communicating certain things to our customers, such as no rewind fees, no returns and the

fact that our movies are never out of stock."