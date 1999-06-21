Divx Grinds to Halt

Digital Video Express LP said last week that it will stop

marketing its pay-per-play "Divx" DVD feature and shut down the company.

Consumers who already own Divx discs will be able to watch

them only for the next two years.

A cross between home-video rentals and video-on-demand,

Divx allowed consumers with compatible hardware to buy Divx software for only a few

dollars and to watch the movie for up to 48 hours. For additional fees, customers could

watch the movie again or buy the disc for what was promoted as unlimited viewings.

Unlike movie rentals, Divx discs never needed to be

returned to video stores.

Warner Bros. Pay TV, Cable and Network Features president

Ed Bleier, who was not surprised by the demise of Divx, said he never considered Divx a

threat to pay-per-view or VOD.

"I never thought this was a threat to anything but

itself," Bleier added.

Circuit City Stores Inc., one of the owners of Digital

Video Express, lost $337 million on the venture. It will offer a $100 rebate by mail to

anyone who bought a Divx player before the June 16 announcement. Rebate forms will be

posted at www.divx.com.

Divx-capable home-video systems also play standard DVDs.

DVD players without the Divx feature had typically cost less than Divx models.

Bleier predicted that VOD and DVD would peacefully coexist.

VOD will attract users to its impulse-order capabilities, while DVD will attract movie

lovers who want to collect DVDs the way others collect books or records, he said.

DVD also offers features of interest to technophiles --

such as director's cuts, soundtracks, a wide-screen option and foreign-language subtitles

-- that were unavailable on Divx discs.

"We have been unable to obtain adequate support from

studios and other retailers," Circuit City chairman Richard Sharp said in a prepared

statement. "Despite the significant consumer enthusiasm, we cannot create a viable

business without support in these essential areas."

Other consumer-electronics retailers shied away from Divx,

partly because they didn't want to create two sets of hardware standards for DVD, perhaps

learning their lesson from the consumer confusion that hit home video when Beta competed

with VHS.

Consumer-electronics stores were also reluctant to give

Circuit City residual revenues from Divx pay-per-play programming. And video-rental stores

were afraid low-cost Divx discs would cannibalize DVD sales.

Also, some consumers raised privacy issues over giving an

outside party information on how often they watch certain movies.

Divx software will be reduced to $1.99 for the initial

48-hour viewing. All additional viewings must be completed by June 30, 2001.