DiviCom Touts New Video Encoder

DiviCom Inc. is adding a new, high-end digital-video

encoder to its lineup, touting a new technology for providing clearer video from

compressed signals.

The "MediaView MV45" encoder, which is being

introduced this week, uses an encoding chip not incorporated into previous models to

filter out signal noise that can degrade the quality of MPEG video streams. The

device's other encoders compress the content to optimize bandwidth.

"For many service providers, bandwidth is a precious,

limited resource," DiviCom president Tom Lookabaugh said in a prepared statement.

"To remain competitive, they must continuously increase their services, which

requires additional bandwidth. The MV45 allows service providers to compress broadcast

signals, maintain high quality and deliver more channels to consumers."

DiviCom's "ClearMotion" technology is based

on a process called "motion-compensated temporal low-pass filtering," using

three "Dvxpert" processors from the company's parent, C-Cube Microsystems

Inc.

"Noise is a big problem for MPEG. It's hard to

distinguish from motion," DiviCom director of encoder marketing Eric Norton said in

an interview. Motion-compensated temporal low-pass filtering "is designed to look at

motion and look at noise and try to draw a distinction between the two -- get rid of the

noise and keep the motion."

DiviCom said the new technology advances that of its

previous flagship encoder, the "MV40," by adding ClearMotion noise reduction to

the company's "DiviTrack" statistical-multiplexing capability, which uses

two complete C-Cube "E-4" encoding chips.

The first chip examines incoming content to determine how

much bandwidth it requires, while the second encodes the video with the appropriate bit

rate determined by the first chip.

The ClearMotion capability is added through the third E-4

chip, Norton said, which uses noise and motion statistics culled from the other two chips.

The noise reduction is performed during the video-compression process; filtering content

before the encoder tends to cause blurring by removing picture entropy, Norton said.

"It's tricky. Filtering generally means you

soften the picture and hope the viewer is comfortable with that," he said. "We

still supply those types of filters, as well, but motion-compensated is a tremendous

innovation."

The MV-45 is aimed primarily at satellite and terrestrial

broadcasters, which, Norton said, were less cost-sensitive by and large than cable

operators as far as technology focused on maximizing channel capacity. Satellite customers

under service contracts with DiviCom will have their MV40s upgraded to MV45s

free-of-charge, he added.

"We still provide the MV40 with DiviTrack for the

cable market," Norton said.

The MV40 costs in the range of $70,000, but Norton would

not disclose the price of the new MV45.

DiviCom -- which claims more than 6,000 encoder deployments

worldwide -- will unveil and demonstrate the new model, along with the rest of its lineup,

at this week's IBC trade show in Amsterdam, Netherlands.