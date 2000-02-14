Disneys Nooney, Other Net Execs Leave

Three network affiliate-sales officials changed jobs last

week, including Charles Nooney, who had been executive vice president of affiliate sales

and marketing at Disney/ABC Cable Networks.

Nooney is joining San Francisco-based Pics Retail Networks,

a retail media network, as president. PRN provides programming and displays to retail

stores -- such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.; Sears, Roebuck & Co.; Best Buy; and Circuit

City Stores Inc. -- via digital satellite.

Nooney's duties at Disney/ABC Cable will be assumed on

an interim basis by Ben Pyne, vice president of national accounts, and David Daniels, vice

president of the Eastern division, according to a Disney spokeswoman.

Nooney has helped to oversee Disney Channel's

conversion to a basic service from a premium network, and he was involved with the launch

of all-animation channel Toon Disney.

Most recently, he has been trying to get carriage for

Disney/ABC Cable's newest channel, SoapNet. Disney is offering retransmission consent

for ABC-owned TV stations in exchange for distribution for SoapNet, which launched last

month with 1 million homes.

"While at Disney, [Nooney] substantially increased

Disney affiliate revenue and grew the Disney Channel subscriber base by 500 percent,"

PRN chairman Jeffrey Cohen said in a prepared statement.

In another executive move, Greg Willis, formerly senior

vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for The Box Music Network, has joined

Internet-consulting company iXL Inc. Willis will serve as vice president of business

development, media and entertainment.

And in the third executive change last week, Jan Hatcher

has been named senior vice president of distribution at Lifetime Entertainment Services,

in charge of securing carriage for Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network.

Hatcher was most recently senior vice president of

affiliate sales and marketing for Scripps Networks, including Home & Garden

Television, Food Network and Do It Yourself.

Hatcher will be based in Los Angeles, and he will report to

Louise Henry Bryson, Lifetime Entertainment's executive vice president of

distribution and business development.

In other news, Bill Keenan, former chief financial officer

of E! Entertainment Television, has joined KidsOnLine.com Inc.'s Swap.com as CEO.