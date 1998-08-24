Disney Ups Sweeney to Laybournes Old Post

Disney Channel president Anne Sweeney was promoted last

week to the slot left vacant by the executive who brought her to cable, Geraldine

Laybourne, as Sweeney was named president of Disney/ABC Cable Networks on the eve of the

digital-channel explosion.

As part of the responsibilities of her new post,

40-year-old Sweeney will oversee Disney's interests in four additional cable

networks, manage ABC's Saturday-morning kids' schedule, be on the lookout for

acquisitions and explore developing new cable-programming services.

"There are a couple of networks on the board that

we're looking at," said Sweeney, who will retain the title of Disney Channel

president and remain based in Los Angeles. "I will look at the development and

acquisition of new channels."

Sweeney, who had previously also held the title of

executive vice president of Disney/ABC Cable, will now be fully responsible for The Walt

Disney Co.'s interests in Lifetime Television, A&E Network, The History Channel

and E! Entertainment Television. Disney also launched two digital channels this year: Toon

Disney, a 24-hour animation network, and Lifetime Movie Network.

"I have been very involved not only in the portfolio

of equity investments, but also in developing new ideas, like Toon Disney," said

Sweeney, who will report to ABC Inc. president Robert Iger.

Like Laybourne, Sweeney won't have any responsibility

for ESPN, the other Disney cable fiefdom. Laybourne left Disney in May to form her own

production company, lining up Disney as one of her first investors.

Sweeney is credited with spearheading Disney Channel's

continuing conversion to a basic service from a premium network, jump-starting its

distribution, transforming it into one of the highest-rated cable networks and bringing in

a team -- including senior vice president of programming Rich Ross -- that has invigorated

its schedule.

"My impression of Anne is that she is a breath of

fresh air to Disney Channel," said Jerry McKenna, vice president of strategic

marketing at Cable One. "The programming has improved dramatically. Frankly, it had

gotten a little stale."

Added Phil Laxar, senior vice president of programming at

Jones Intercable Inc., "[Disney Channel's] programming has improved over the

past couple of years. It had seemed to be a little tired. It didn't have any

zip."

Sweeney came to Disney Channel in February 1996, after

leaving FX Networks Inc., where she had been chairman and CEO since 1993. Prior to

presiding over the launch of FX and FXM: Movies from Fox, Sweeney was at Nickelodeon,

where she was hired by Laybourne immediately after getting her master's degree in

education from Harvard University.

"She was the first person I hired at

Nickelodeon," Laybourne said. "She's an unbelievably strong, direct,

assertive executive who gets things done. And she's an unbelievable

team-builder."

When Sweeney came to Disney Channel, its distribution was

15 million. Now, it stands at 42 million, with about 38 million on basic. But not every

MSO has embraced the conversion, with Time Warner Cable and Comcast Corp. still on the

sidelines holding out.

One operator's beef was that Disney Channel shrewdly

made carriage deals with direct-broadcast satellite, MMDS and hardwire overbuilders that

required the network to be placed on basic.

"In effect, that forced cable operators to compete by

putting the service on basic," the MSO official said. "That started the

avalanche for them to get 38 million [subscribers on basic]."

With the conversion, cable systems not only lost revenue

from Disney Channel as a premium service, but they also had to pay one of the priciest

license fees for a national network -- in the range of 60 cents to 75 cents per month, per

subscriber -- according to cable operators.

"It was a pretty pricey conversion," the MSO

official said.

But Disney Channel still isn't as expensive as its

sister service, ESPN.

For her part, Sweeney noted that Disney Channel depends

solely on license fees, since it doesn't carry advertising, which is one of the

allures of the channel.

"What we hear back from kids and parents is that

it's being commercial-free is why it is valued so highly," Sweeney said.

Sweeney was a panelist at a roundtable held in Dallas last

week by the Texas chapter of CTAM. Pam Burton, director of marketing for Prime Cable,

attended the panel, and she was impressed by Sweeney's emphasis on programmers having

to make a connection with their viewers.

"She has great ideas, and she is doing a great

job," Burton said. "And we believed in Disney Channel being on basic before it

was cool. We feel that there's a lot of added value."

Disney explored the idea of launching a 24-hour news

channel, as well as a kids' educational channel, which was dubbed ABZ, eventually

backing away from both ideas. But the media giant has been no slouch in expanding its

cable holdings. Sweeney herself launched Toon Disney in April, racking up 6 million

subscribers to date. And ESPN launched ESPN2 and ESPNews in the past few years.

Networks that Disney owns pieces of have rolled out new

networks, too. Lifetime spun off its all-movie channel, while A&E launched History,

and it has two digital networks ready for the fall -- one a biography channel and one on

international history.

As for Disney grabbing cable shelf space, "in the

scheme of things, they are doing pretty well," said Tom Wolzien, an analyst with

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

E! president Lee Masters first met Sweeney when they were

both at MTV Networks, and he has dealt with her in her role as Disney/ABC Cable executive

vice president.

"I've got great respect for Anne and what's

she done," he said. "She'll bring a lot to the table for us."

Disney Channel currently has an experiment going on called

"Zoog Disney," which airs during special blocks on Saturday and Sunday. During

Zoog Disney, kids and families are directed to the Internet to play games and enter

contests relating to the programming being aired. Disney is testing the convergence of

television and computers, Sweeney said.

Burton's daughter enjoys participating in Zoog Disney.

"That is the future," Burton said.