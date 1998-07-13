Disney Unveils New Slate of Shows

Disney Channel, which now reaches almost 42 million homes,

has a whole slate of new original programming in the works, with plans for its first two

game shows, several made-for-TV movies and new series.

The new programming helps to fulfill two of Disney's

goals, according to Rich Ross, the network's senior vice president of programming and

production. The new series, including the game shows, are targeted to "middle-aged

kids" -- nine to 11 years old -- Ross said. And the movies are part of Disney's

plan to air 12 original movies per year, up from three or four, he added.

Disney has given the green light to its first game shows,

placing hefty orders for 65 episodes each of Mad Libs and Off the Wall. Both

will debut at the end of this month, and both will be stripped, most likely between 5 p.m.

and 7 p.m., Ross said.

Mad Libs is from Dick Clark Productions, and it is

based on the popular book series of that same name. Off the Wall, from Vin Di Bona

Productions, features in-studio kid contestants competing against a video wall of

challengers of all ages.

As part of its new original slate, Disney has also ordered

13 episodes each of two additional new series, Jett Jackson and So Weird. Jett

Jackson, debuting in October, is a coming-of-age adventure show about a 13-year-old

television star who longs to have a normal life. So Weird, produced by Henry

Winkler's Fair Dinkum Productions and starring MacKenzie Phillips, chronicles the

adventures of a traveling family, and it starts in December.

As for original movies, Disney will debut Brink!,

about the fast-paced world of in-line skating, Aug. 29. And it is also now in production

on Halloweentown, starring Debbie Reynolds, and on Zenon -- Girl of the 21st

Century.

Disney also said last week that its subscriber base stands

at 41.8 million homes, with around 38 million of those on basic and about 4 million on

pay. The network has been on a drive to convert its pay homes to basic carriage.

Disney's base has increased 56 percent from last July, officials said. The service

gained almost 1 million subscribers in June alone.

As part of its summer plans, Disney's overnight

programming block, "Vault Disney," will be airing vintage episodes of Mickey

Mouse Club from the 1970s, as well as Disney movies and specials from that era.