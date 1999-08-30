DISNEY SERVES NOTICE

Disney Channel has notified cable operators that still

offer the network as a premium service that once their carriage deals expire, they must

relaunch it as a basic channel or stop carrying it.

Disney Channel, owned by The Walt Disney Co., sent out the

notifications during the past several weeks to its remaining premium affiliates, according

to senior vice president of sales and affiliate marketing Charlie Nooney.

Essentially, the letters said Disney Channel will not renew

contracts with affiliates that carry the high-profile children's network as a pay service.

Time Warner Cable and Comcast Corp. are the two major MSO

holdouts that generally have yet to convert Disney Channel to a basic service.

Disney Channel is trying to complete its conversion from a

pay service to basic. The network's distribution has been increasing, and it now reaches

52 million subscribers. Roughly just under 2 million of those subscribers are still

getting Disney Channel as a premium service, Nooney said.

"We're sitting down with all of the remaining

operators [who carry Disney Channel as a premium] to transition it from a pay to a

basic," he said. "It's a very small part of our base."

Some cable operators have been reluctant to move Disney

Channel to basic because doing so means that they must take a big cash-flow hits, shelling

out hefty license fees for the channel, instead of charging subscribers $9 per month and

then splitting that revenue with Disney.

Also, some MSO officials, still reeling from ESPN's

rate-card hike this year, said they are loath to give any other Disney-owned cable network

additional revenue.

"There's a high concern about having any more

programming costs jammed down by a company that just brought us a 20 percent ESPN

increase," one operator source said.

When asked if Disney Channel will be dropped by some cable

systems that don't want to carry it on basic, Nooney said, "We will work with

operators so that is not the result of this. We're doing everything possible so that won't

be a scenario."

Disney Channel started its conversion to a basic service

nine years ago, according to Nooney, so the recent notices "should not be taking

anyone by surprise. No one can accuse us of doing it overnight."

He added: "The reason for doing this, from our

standpoint and the operators' standpoint, is that we need to complete the conversion and

move on. Now we're at a point in time when we truly are managing our business as a basic

business. It's in our interest to be fully distributed as soon as possible."

Time Warner declined to comment on Disney Channel's status

or on whether the MSO will convert the service to basic or drop it once the affiliation

deal expires. One source said Time Warner's contract expires at the end of this year, but

Nooney wouldn't comment other than to say that he is in talks with the MSO.

Comcast's contract with Disney Channel expires in a

year-and-a-half, MSO spokesman Joe Waz said, adding, "We are in discussions with them

about the future."

Time Warner has only converted Disney Channel to a basic

channel in a few scattered markets where it faces competition. It did so, for example,

in some Ohio systems that

face direct competition from Ameritech New Media, which

carries Disney on its expanded-basic tiers. Comcast has Disney Channel on basic on some

systems it acquired.

Several operators said Disney Channel's monthly license fee

is roughly 75 cents per subscriber, which is relatively expensive as networks go.

Nooney justified that price by saying Disney Channel is

"a high-quality service" with a reputation and consumer respect. And he pointed

out that the network needs to charge a higher rate because it doesn't carry any

advertising.

Since direct-broadcast satellite operators carry Disney

Channel as a basic service, cable operators have felt competitive pressure to put the

network on their expanded-basic tiers.

But converting Disney Channel to basic is an expensive

proposition.

An operator of a 100,000-subscriber system would have to

pay Disney $75,000 per month to carry it on expanded basic. In contrast, as a premium

service, an operator would charge subscribers $9 per month for the service and split that

with Disney Channel. At 10 percent penetration, that cable operator would collect $90,000

for Disney as a premium, keeping $45,000 and paying $45,000 to the programmer.

So in that conversion-to-

basic scenario, the bottom line is that the operator would

have to ante up $75,000 per month to Disney Channel, rather than pocketing $45,000 in

additional revenue, assuming that it wouldn't charge more for an expanded-basic tier

because it included Disney Channel.

Operators also complained that Disney Channel can't give

systems local ad avails because it runs no commercials.

In addition to Comcast and Time Warner, a number of small

and midsized cable operators still carry Disney Channel as a premium, including Prestige

Cable of Cartersville, Ga.

Prestige hasn't gotten its notice from Disney Channel yet,

but chief financial officer Rob Buckfelder is bracing for it. "We realize it may be

coming," he said. "We're going to try to continue to work with them."

Buckfelder hopes his MSO won't have to drop Disney Channel,

but noted that it's expensive to make the conversion to basic. "We look at it

long-term," he said. "How much will it cost us? It's a struggle. It's a tough

issue."

Other operators pointed out that Disney Channel now has a

rising number of strong rivals in the kids' arena, such as newcomers Noggin, Boomerang and

Fox Family Channel's boyzChannel and girlzChannel.

"Disney Channel is no longer invaluable," one

operator said.

At least one former cable operator, Mike Egan, said

converting Disney Channel to basic wasn't quite as painful as he had anticipated.

Egan is the former principle of Renaissance Media Group

LLC, which had acquired a number of cable systems that offered Disney Channel as a

premium. When he had to redo those deals, Disney Channel told him it wasn't renewing any

contracts for the network as a premium, so he was forced to convert it.

"It was really a take-it-

or-leave-it proposition from them," Egan said.

The conversion eventually did work out, however. "It

was a big cash-flow hit," Egan said, "but we used it as a lead for a

basic-subscriber-acquisition effort. It became our hook."

Renaissance was not only able to use Disney Channel as a

hedge against DBS, but it was able to tout the network becoming a basic channel to the

local town fathers, according to Egan.

"We got over the hump, and we felt that it was a

win-win situation," he added.

But Buckfelder pointed out that Renaissance has since sold

its systems, while Prestige is in the business for the long haul, and it will feel the

impact of a Disney Channel conversion for years.