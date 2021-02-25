Disney Plus Has Around 40 Million U.S. Subscribers (Report)

Disney has openly touted its global customer growth for Disney Plus, announcing that the subscription streaming service reached impressive 94.9 million subscribers worldwide earlier in February.

Outside of indicating that 30% of those streaming customers come from its Hotstar ranks in India, the conglomerate hasn’t broken down customers by individual region. That’s what makes internal Disney data reported by subscription news site The Information, showing that Disney Plus has around 40 million U.S. subscribers, so compelling.

With 40% of Disney Plus’ customers coming from North America, and 30% originating from India, that implies that less than 30 million of the SVOD service’s customers reside across Europe and Latin America.

Disney isn't commenting on this.

As The Information noted, the seemingly more sparse European customers ranks might explain why Disney is ramping up original series production for the European market.

Earlier this week, Disney launched Star, a new adult-targeted branded programming annex within Disney Plus for international audiences. Star will offer R-rated films, and other shows and movies that don’t fit into Disney Plus’ family-friendly image. The typical FX series comes to mind.