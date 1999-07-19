Disney Moves to Control Infoseek

As expected, The Walt Disney Co. has consolidated its stake

in Infoseek Corp., the Internet portal that it already owned 43 percent of.

Disney will combine all of the assets currently huddled

under the banner of its Buena Vista Internet Group with Infoseek to create a new entity

called go.com, which will be a new class of common stock traded on the New York Stock

Exchange with the ticker symbol "GO." The reconstituted unit is expected to ring

up revenues to the tune of $350 million.

In the deal, Infoseek shareholders will turn in their

shares for 1.15 shares of go.com. When all is said and done, Disney will hold an

approximate 72 percent interest in go.com following the merger.

The deal, approved by Disney and the non-Disney members of

Infoseek's board of directors, will now be voted on by Disney and Infoseek shareholders.

It is expected to close by the end of the year.

Disney chairman Michael Eisner broke the news alongside

Infoseek CEO Harry Motro, who will bow out of the picture after the deal closes. Motro,

the former Cable News Network online executive, was instrumental in setting up GO Network.

Attempting to rebound from disappointing financial results

of late, Disney is pinning its hopes on this unit as a pure Internet play, positioned for

future growth with currency to do other Internet deals.

In an attempt to take advantage of the sky-high market

capitalizations of Internet companies, many traditional media companies have spun off pure

Internet plays into separate public outfits.

Earlier this year, NBC announced that it was bundling its

online properties with those of electronic direct-marketing firm XOOM.com and Snap -- the

portal that NBC partly owns along with CNET -- into a $4 billion public unit called NBC

Internet, or NBCi.

BVIG, run by president Steve Wadsworth, includes

Disney.com, ABCNEWS.com and ESPN.com. Wadsworth recently stepped into the shoes vacated by

Jake Winebaum, who left to start a new "Internet incubator," in which Disney

plans to take a stake.

Wadsworth reports to both Eisner and executive vice

president and chief financial officer Thomas O. Staggs, who will lead the transition team.

Upon news of the deal, Disney closed at $27.81 per share

last Monday (July 12), up 19 cents, while Infoseek took an 11 percent tumble, dropping by

$5.56 per share to $45.94.

"Instead of the Infoseek shareholders receiving an

instant premium, what happened essentially was that control was passed to another entity,

Disney, as assets were going in," said Mark Riely, president of Media Group Research

in New York.

"This is probably for the best long-term interest of

shareholders, but it disappoints those who were yearning for a quick payout," Riely

added.