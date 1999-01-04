For Disney Channel, Going Weird Pays

Capitalizing on all the interest in the paranormal

that's been generated by TV series like The X-Files -- but removing the

darkness -- Disney Channel has come up with a promising new live-action series, So

Weird. Its characters, especially Cara DeLizia, should draw in teens and preteens.

This weekly half-hour stars DeLizia as Fi (short for

Fiona), a computer-savvy 14-year-old girl who's touring the U.S. on a custom bus with

her brother Jack, 15, and their mother, Molly, a '70s rock star trying for a

comeback. Interestingly, Molly is played by Mackenzie Phillips, who once performed with

her father's group, the Mamas and the Papas, and starred in the sitcom One Day at

a Time.

But no, this isn't another Partridge Family

sitcom. Rather it's a dramatic series in which music plays a background role.

In the pilot, "Family Reunion," the family's

road show hits a theater in Chicago, where Fi hears a boy crying. After later seeing the

boy's ghost, drenched, Fi does a Web search on "Chicago/drowning" via her

omnipresent laptop.

That's how she finds out that a boat, the Eastland,

sank off Chicago in 1915 and that its victims had been taken to that very building.

Eventually she learns that the boy and his parents died in that tragedy but weren't

buried together.

Unfortunately, any suspense that should've been built

by this episode evaporated with a detailed introduction about the Eastland's sinking.

In "Web Sight," another early episode supplied by

Disney, Fi gets a mysterious e-mail containing a newspaper critic's blistering review

of her mom's act -- the day before she performs. This e-mailer, "Unknown,"

also shows her a video clip on her computer that predicts the family's bus will crash

into a car.

Initially fearful, Fi gradually wonders if Unknown

isn't actually her late father trying to communicate with her.

Henry Winkler, Michelle Davis and Alec Griffith, who

developed this series' interesting concept after having teamed on Fox's The

UFO Report:Sightings, are So Weird's executive producers.

Patrick Levis, as Fi's brother, plays the unbeliever

in both episodes, harassing Fi with jibes like "cybergirl" and "little Miss

Ghostbuster." Jack's goofy pal Clu and his parents also are along for the ride,

but contribute little so far.

So Weird -- with future episodes to deal with aliens,

Bigfoot, angels, witches and ESP -- will bow on Disney Channel Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.