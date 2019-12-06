Disney+ Already the No. 4 Most Popular Streaming App on Roku

Research company Parks Associates released a ranking of the top 10 streaming platforms today, putting Netflix atop a list that was compiled prior to the launches of Apple TV Plus and Disney+.

So how do the rankings look now that Disney+, which signed up 10 million viewers within the first hours of its November 12 launch? Notably, Roku—which operates what is arguably the top OTT streaming ecosystem in the U.S.—keeps track of the most popular channels on its platform via the website for its AVOD service, The Roku Channel. (Hat tip to the always active CordCutterNews for turning us onto these rankings this morning.)

Unsurprisingly, Netflix leads the list, followed by YouTube and Hulu, with Disney+ coming in No. 4.

More surprising: Amazon Prime Video ranks No. 5 on the list—perhaps because the No. 2 SVOD service overall has a user base the prefers the Amazon Fire TV ecosystem?

Another notable tidbit from these rankings: Charter’s Spectrum TV app, which lets subscribers view their multichannel service on Roku, ranks sixth in usage on the Roku platform. The beta version of Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app ranks 11th.

Here are the “most popular” streaming channels on Roku: