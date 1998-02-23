Dish Network Plans New Call Centers

To help support anticipated growth for its Dish Network

direct-broadcast satellite services, EchoStar Communications Corp. said it will triple its

number of call centers.

According to Dish Network president John D. Reardon, the

company plans to open its second customer-service center March 9, following the move of

company headquarters to Riverfront Center in Littleton, Colo.

EchoStar is also in negotiations to open a third call

center outside of Colorado.

Dish Network currently operates a customer-service center

in Thornton, Colo., where its approximately 850 customer-service representatives operate

in three shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That call center will continue to

operate.

EchoStar plans to hire about 350 new CSRs for the Littleton

call center, Reardon said. 'We're making a huge commitment to customer

service.'

Reardon said he wanted to be able to 'stay ahead of

the curve' as he introduces new products and services throughout the year.

EchoStar has been rolling out its local-channel service in

selected markets, and it hopes to deliver local programming in as many as 20 markets this

summer. The company also plans to deliver new data services for personal computers this

spring.

At its headquarters, the Dish Network management team will

be located on the opposite side of a glass wall from the new call center, allowing Reardon

and others to keep a close eye -- and ear -- on their customers.

Dish Network's commitment to customer service is one

more way that the company hopes to distinguish itself from cable.

'Customer service has been the Achilles' heel of

cable for the past decade,' Reardon said. 'The lesson hasn't been lost on

Dish Network.'

The 350 new CSRs are among the projected 1,000 new

employees that EchoStar will add during the course of the year.