Dish Network Adds Pleasure
Denver -- New Frontier Media Inc. has reached a deal with
EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network for distribution of its new Pleasure adult
pay-per-view service.
Pleasure, which launched last Tuesday (June 1), is now in
front of more than 2.3 million U.S. direct-broadcast satellite homes.
Pleasure features cable-edited adult films and other
programming, as opposed to the company's The Erotic Network, which offers more explicit
adult programming.
New Frontier said it expects to announce other carriage
agreements shortly.
