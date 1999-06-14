Dish Network Adds Pleasure

Denver -- New Frontier Media Inc. has reached a deal with

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network for distribution of its new Pleasure adult

pay-per-view service.

Pleasure, which launched last Tuesday (June 1), is now in

front of more than 2.3 million U.S. direct-broadcast satellite homes.

Pleasure features cable-edited adult films and other

programming, as opposed to the company's The Erotic Network, which offers more explicit

adult programming.

New Frontier said it expects to announce other carriage

agreements shortly.