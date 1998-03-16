Dish Network Adds Channels, Defends Price Hikes

EchoStar Communications Corp. added eight new channels to

its upper-tier programming package last week and announced a $2-per-month price increase

effective May 1.

The new channels are: American Movie Classics, Romance

Classics, Bravo, The Independent Film Channel, MSNBC, CBS Eye on People and Classic Sports

Network. Toon Disney will be added once the new network is launched.

Starting April 1, the Dish Network "America's Top

60 CD" package will replace the "Top 50 CD" package, which had sold for

$26.99 per month. Current Top 50 subscribers can preview the new channels free throughout

April.

EchoStar is also taking three superstations from the

step-up package and moving them into a $4.99 stand-alone package. The "Superstation

Package" includes WPIX, WSBK, WTLA and WWOR. Both WTBS and WGN remain in the Top 60

CD package. Subscribers can choose a single superstation for $1.50 per month.

Consumers who pay for their programming annually will not

face an increase until their contract is up for renewal. But Top 50 subscribers must

choose between the superstations or upgrading to the Top 60 package without the newly

segregated superstations.

In his monthly "Charlie Chat" with subscribers

last Monday, EchoStar chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen said he removed the superstations to

avoid raising the price of the popular package above $30 per month.

Programming costs for superstations and broadcast-network

stations have gone up for direct-broadcast satellite companies due to government-imposed

copyright-fee increases that took effect at the beginning of the year.

"Our competition raised their fees in January,"

Ergen told subscribers. "We wanted to make sure that we gave you plenty of

notice."

Dish Network president John Reardon asked subscribers to

voice their opposition to copyright-fee increases in Washington, D.C. In a separate chat

with Dish Network retailers Wednesday, he asked dealers to contact their Congressmen, too.

Ergen promised to roll back prices on network and

superstation programming if Congress gives the DBS industry a reprieve on copyright fees.

"This is the first time that we've ever raised

programming prices," Ergen said, "and it's a result of adding channels and

increased copyright costs. I would hope that we're not like cable, where we have to

raise our prices every year."

"We haven't had any feedback that this has been

perceived as a price increase," Reardon said three days after the new package was

unveiled. "We've added eight quality channels for $2."

Steve Blum, president of California-based Tellus Venture

Associates, doesn't think that the price increase should hurt EchoStar in

subscribers' eyes. "If they were raising the price of their lead package, that

would hurt them," Blum said.

Dish Network's "America's Top 40"

package still sells for $19.99 per month.

Subscribers who take broadcast-network feeds from both the

East and West coasts will see the price increased to $7.99.

EchoStar also announced last week that it is adding two new

premium-movie channels, Starz!2 and Showtime Extreme. The company is raising the price of

each of its four multiplex premium services by $1 per month, to $10.99, with discounts for

additional premium packages.

The Top 60 CD package offers one regional-sports channel.

Top 60 subscribers can add a 21-channel regional-sports package for $4.99 per month.

EchoStar added six new regional-sports channels when it signed a deal with Rainbow Media

Holdings Inc.

The Rainbow deal also brought AMC to Dish Network. Reardon

said AMC was the most-asked-for channel that Dish Network didn't yet carry.

Topping that most-requested list now are Encore! Westerns

and Speedvision.

Dish Network is expected to announce these and other

additions after it adds bandwidth following the launch of a fourth satellite later this

year. If granted approval by the Federal Communications Commission, EchoStar will replace

a satellite at the 119 degrees west longitude spectrum with a more powerful satellite, and

it will move the original satellite to a new orbital slot at 148 degrees.

To help raise per-subscriber revenues, Reardon expects to

introduce a third programming package in August.