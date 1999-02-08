Dish Net Brings Distance Learning to DBS

Englewood, Colo. -- EchoStar Communications Corp. said last

week that it has begun a soft launch of its "Dish Network Education" service,

with The Schoolhouse Network as its first distance-education channel.

Schoolhouse aggregates educational programming geared

toward school-aged children from kindergarten through high school. EchoStar will target

schools and home-schooling parents with the new service.

Bill Vanderpoel, vice president of business development for

EchoStar, said the educational programming might also be of interest to families with

children in public schools who want to supplement their education with programming at

home.

Schoolhouse will be uplinked to EchoStar's

direct-broadcast satellite at 61.5 degrees west longitude -- not at 119 degrees, where

EchoStar delivers its core Dish Network entertainment service. Future educational services

will be delivered from both 61.5 degrees and 119 degrees, Vanderpoel said.

Subscribers who take services from both orbital locations

will require two 18-inch DBS dishes. The company already delivers other programming that

may be of interest to school-aged children and their teachers, such as NASA Television and

a variety of foreign-language services.

Pricing has not yet been set for Schoolhouse. Vanderpoel

said the company plans to add more programming in April, and it anticipates that a full

service will be in place in time for the start of the school year this fall.