Discoverys Leopard Is a Bit Spotty

Discovery Channel's The Leopard Son traces the

coming of age of a cub on the Serengeti Plain, but its true star is the lavish

cinematography.

The scenery from the location work must have been

spectacular on the big screen. (The Leopard Son was Discovery Channel

Pictures' first theatrical release, in the fall of 1996.) Cinematographers Hugo van

Lawick and Matthew Aeberhard deserve kudos.

But the villain is slow pacing, which calls attention to a

story line that's occasionally a leap.

Of course, the production pace was even slower, with

co-producer van Lawick shadowing the leopard mother and son for about three years to

develop a story line that's a cross between Born Free and The Lion King.

Throughout, narrator Sir John Gielgud, as the voice of van

Lawick, draws parallels between the cub and van Lawick's own son. But the producer

tries too hard to assign human feelings to the leopard.

At one year old, "life was still a game" to the

cub, until his mother, after providing a last meal, disappears. "He was on his

own." About 45 minutes into the story, the weakening leopard son finally makes his

first kill, a gazelle. Then, after the gazelle herds and others migrate, he realizes that

he must follow to survive.

At age two, the leopard returns to his home territory and

spots his mother and her two twin cubs. Here, Gielgud and writer Michael Olmert lay it on

thick. "It's unknown for adult males to return to their mothers," says

Gielgud, adding ominously that adult lions are known to kill cubs. Actually, the cat

barely approaches the twins and doesn't wait for his mother's return from

hunting. So much for a feline "mother-and-child reunion."

Gielgud then increases the sentimentality quotient with

lines like "some lessons are hard," just before the leopard learns that some

lions have killed his mother.

Later, as the son approaches a female leopard, Gielgud

foresees "a new beginning in an old place ... his inheritance."

Discovery has set TheLeopard Son for May 10

at 8 p.m. (EST), with a repeat due at midnight.