Discovery Science Pushes Comcast Digital

In an effort to boost digital-cable penetration, Comcast

Corp.'s Comcast Cable of Southeast Michigan teamed up with Discovery Communications Inc.'s

Discovery Digital Networks earlier this month to help launch the first kids' edition of

Discovery Science Channel's interactive talk show, Science Live!

Through a partnership with the Warren Consolidated School

System, Comcast hosted the special edition of Science Live! Wednesday, Nov. 3, at a

Warren, Mich., elementary school.

Two students from the school -- who were selected through a

contest and screen test -- flew to Houston to co-anchor the show from the Johnson Space

Center.

Before the broadcast, Comcast sent the young co-anchors to

the NBC broadcast station in Detroit for media training, according to Comcast Midwest

regional vice president Michael Cleland. "The kids looked really polished, and they

had a lot of fun with this," he added.

In Houston, the young co-anchors had a chance to ask

National Aeronautics and Space Administration officials all kinds of questions and to

sample foods that astronauts eat in space. Back in Warren, fourth- and fifth-graders also

had a chance to ask questions of their own on camera via satellite, and students at other

area schools were able to send e-mail questions via Comcast's cable-modem service.

Local publicity surrounding the event helped to remind

local television viewers of the benefits of upgrading to digital, which, for local Comcast

customers, include a "Digital Bonus" of four newer Discovery Channels: Discovery

Home & Leisure, Discovery Science, Discovery Civilization and Discovery Kids.

With the help of local school systems, Comcast sent out

more than 50,000 letters to families in the area, letting them know that the programming

was available. But parents with kids involved in the event didn't have to worry if they

hadn't upgraded their cable yet, because Comcast opened up a local-origination channel for

the live, midday event, as well as for its rebroadcast later that week.

Comcast Digital Cable is available to roughly 150,000

Detroit-area customers. The local system launched digital about one year ago, Cleland

said, adding, "We've spent over $70 million to upgrade our plant locally." The

operator also has Comcast@Home's high-speed-data service available in markets where it has

launched its upgraded services.

The four Discovery digital channels are available on all of

the digital packages the system offers. Those range from a $9.95-per-month digital add-on

-- which includes access to more pay-per-view and premium-movie feeds -- to "Digital

Platinum," which sells for $66.95 and includes "everything we have,"

according to Cleland.

Not all Comcast systems across the country offer the

Discovery digital channels. Cleland said the Southeast Michigan system will also look at

the possibility of offering additional digital-basic channels a la carte.

Discovery Digital Networks offers seven channels in its

"Family Pack." In addition to the four that Comcast makes available to

Detroit-area digital-cable customers, Discovery also offers operators Discovery Wings,

Discovery People and Discovery en Español.

"There's something on the lineup for everyone in the

family," Discovery Networks U.S. senior vice president of distribution and marketing

strategy Lori McFarling said, "and all of the programming offers a safe haven for

families."

McFarling said Discovery works closely with its affiliates

to design market-specific promotional events. "For digital, it's not an off-the-shelf

opportunity," she said. "The key to digital is the ability to be highly

targeted."