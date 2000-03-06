Discovery Plans Big, Hairy Marketing Effort

Discovery Communications Inc. is leaving no stone unturned

in its attempt to drive tune-in to its upcoming special, Raising the Mammoth, which

airs worldwide March 12.

The documentary is positioned as Discovery Channel's second

"Watch with the World" event, meant to inspire the feeling of shared experience

and togetherness that viewers get when watching a worldwide televised show of the stature

of the Olympic Games, Discovery director of advertising and promotion Susan Campbell said.

The two-hour special will air in primetime in 146 countries

and 23 languages Sunday. While the company declined to predict how many viewers the show

would attract, a spokeswoman said the goal was to make the event similar in scope to last

year's Cleopatra's Palace: In Search of a Legend, which drew 30 million viewers

worldwide, including 10 million in the United States.

"We are trying to promote Discovery as a worldwide

media company with a unique ability to pull this off," Discovery Networks U.S.

director of advertising and promotion Stephanie Lowet said.

Raising the Mammoth highlights an expedition to Siberia

to raise a nearly intact woolly mammoth found frozen in ice.

Discovery plans to appeal to all sorts of viewer

sensibilities to help drive viewership, ranging from educational to pure entertainment

value.

The network has enlisted the news media to play up the

scientific aspects of the event, and Discovery School has created curriculum guides that

teachers can use for their classrooms.

The Museum of Natural History in New York will host a

lecture Wednesday night (March 8) to discuss the expedition's findings. While some clips

will be shown, Discovery was careful not to use this programming as a local screening

event, so it wouldn't take away from the Watch with the World aspect of the promotion.

To attract a broad-based audience, Discovery has been

running 60-second trailers in major-market movie theaters, including the Ziegfeld Theater

in Manhattan. The trailers will also be shown in India and Singapore, dubbed to their

native languages.

The outdoor campaign will go beyond billboards to include

posters at bus stops and phone kiosks.

And exclusive to Manhattan will be what Discovery is

calling its "Big Woolly Bus." "It looks like it's entirely enveloped in

hair," Campbell said, adding that even the top of the bus includes a promotion of the

Web site, just in case anyone looks down from an office window above.

In other key Manhattan locations this week, Discovery will

hand out pints of a one-time-only ice-cream flavor, "Mammoth Munch." Instead of

a giant prehistoric mammal, a chocolate-covered cookie is buried in ice cream.

The ice cream will also be sent in dry ice as prizes in a

national online sweepstakes where the grand prize offers a choice between a luxury train

ride through Siberia or an active mammoth dig in Hot Springs, S.D.

Another online component offers a downloadable computer

screen that counts down the days until Raising the Mammoth, then roars audibly

every hour on the day of the event.

Shoppers who visit Discovery Stores around the country will

be bombarded by Mammoth merchandise displays, plus branded shopping bags, posters,

banners, in-store video tapes and, in at least one case, a giant mammoth model in the

store window.

Asked how the network would gauge the success of the

marketing campaign, Campbell replied that Discovery would like to see great ratings for

the show, and it will do qualitative research to check viewers' responses.

"We all feel a great sense of pride that on a global

basis, we've been able to pull off something so integrated," she added. "I feel

at this point that it is a success."