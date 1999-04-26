Discovery Networks Unveils Series, Specials

New York -- Discovery Networks U.S. unveiled lots of new

programming for Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel and four other cable networks

during its 1999-2000 upfront press briefing here last week.

The offerings ranged from at least 27 new specials on

Discovery to a combined 18 new series and 17 specials or miniseries on TLC, Travel Channel

and Animal Planet.

Discovery Channel plans four more "Expedition

America" primetime specials in the coming season, including In Search of Liberty

Bell 7, due in the fourth quarter, and Raising the Mammoth, due in the opening

quarter of 2000, senior vice president and general manager Mike Quattrone said.

Raising theMammoth -- featuring an expedition

that uncovered a prehistoric wooly mammoth in the Siberian Arctic -- is slated as its

second same-day "Watch with the World" global event. The recent Cleopatra's

Palace was the first such stunt, pulling an estimated 30 million viewers worldwide,

according to Discovery.

Liberty Bell 7 -- the Mercury space capsule that sank

near the Bahamas, nearly drowning astronaut Gus Grissom -- is now 3.5 miles underwater.

It's "about the size of a Volkswagen 'Bug'" and buried one mile

deeper than the Titanic, Quattrone said, illustrating the difficulty of that

mission.

Quattrone also singled out Walking with Dinosaurs, a

three-hour miniseries due in the second quarter of 2000, as "the most expensive

documentary series ever." Two years in the making, this fact-based project features

computer-generated dinosaurs, a la Jurassic Park.

Quattrone said the network's first-quarter-1999

schedule moves -- stripping On the Inside at 8 p.m. and bumping Wild Discovery

to 7 p.m. -- have paid off with higher Nielsen Media Research ratings for both time slots.

Discovery also plans four more quarterly Ultimate Guide

specials, which, for the first time, will include nonanimal topics (such as the human

body, planes and the weather); another Eco-Challenge event, this time in Argentina during

the second quarter of 2000; and Mega Sharks 3-D, a film due as part of its next

"Shark Week" programming.

Discovery's and TLC's coming schedules -- which

will be nearly 100 percent and 85 percent original, respectively -- should help those core

networks to maintain their Nos. 1 and 3 TV-brand rankings (National Geographic Television

is No. 2) Quattrone said, citing the latest EquiTrend report on "The Top TV and Top

Media Brands in Overall Quality."

Bill McGowan, senior vice president of ad sales at

Discovery Networks, added that Discovery Kids tied Disney Channel at No. 5 in the new

EquiTrend report, following The History Channel (No. 4), while Animal Planet ranked No.

19.

TLC "almost doubled its primetime audience in the past

two years," and it attracted more adults 25 to 54 than A&E Network did in the

fourth quarter of 1998, Discovery Networks president Johnathan Rodgers said, attributing

the bulk of that growth to the action-themed "Adrenaline Rush Hour" nightly

primetime block

Two new series -- The Thrill of and Secret

World of -- will be added to the "Adrenaline" mix, Rodgers said. From

9 p.m. to 11 p.m., TLC will vertically strip themed series for better continuity on each

night.

For instance, he said, Trauma: Life in the ER, which

airs on Tuesdays, will be combined with other science-themed fare for the rest of the

night.

Upcoming TLC specials will include Countdown 100,

showcasing the top 100 achievements of the 20th century (including television

and the microchip), due in the fourth quarter; and Commander-in-Chief, about

decisive moments in past U.S. presidencies. In addition, TLC announced 38 returning

series.

As for DCI's newer or recently acquired networks:

Animal Planet -- which skews to 18-to-49 adults and,

thus, is younger than Discovery's more established networks -- plans four new series,

all slated for the fourth quarter.

They are Call of the Wild, a fictional dramatic

series; Dr. Dean, its first sitcom; and two reality-based adventure series, O'Shea's

Big Adventure and Vets in the Wild.

Now approaching 50 million homes, the three-year-old Animal

Planet, which will be 70 percent original, is "the single most successful

cable-network launch" to date, senior vice president and general manager Clark

Bunting proclaimed.

Animal Planet also announced nine specials and four

returning series, including a 100-episode order for Judge Wapner's Animal Court.

Travel Channel has been making inroads in

distribution -- now approaching 30 million homes -- and in ratings, notably with such

"destination series" as Lonely Planet, network senior vice president and

general manager Jay Feldman said.

He hopes that the forthcoming Amazing Destinations

(in association with Conde Nast Traveler) -- one of one-dozen new series unveiled

-- will continue that ratings momentum.

In 1999-2000, Travel will offer 400 hours of original fare,

including eight specials. The latter will include Sailing Away with Geraldo Rivera,

following the CNBC personality and family on a trip from India to Thailand (in the fourth

quarter); and its "Beach Week" specials -- a ratings hit for Travel that's

due for its second year in March 2000 -- he added.

BBC America, which is now in 9 million homes, will

offer a slate that's 60 percent new to the U.S. market, according to the

network's creative-services vice president, Nigel Cole.

New product will include four more Mrs. Bradley

Mysteries, again starring Diana Rigg; the four-part Wives & Daughters; Airport,

a series centered on Heathrow Airport; and oldies like Fawlty Towers.

Daytime programming was also announced, but it was not

featured during Discovery Networks' press briefing:

Discovery Channel has scheduled a new decorating

series, The Christopher LowellShow, for that daypart, in addition to six

series renewals, such as Lynette Jennings, Design and Gimme Shelter.

TLC said two newcomers will join its daytime roster

-- A Dating Story and House Calls -- and seven shows will return; the latter

group includes A Wedding Story and Bob Vila's Home Again.

At Travel, three new series are headed for daytime: Good

to Go, a game show; Great Vacation Homes; and Destination Style.