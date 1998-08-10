Discovery, Liberty Table Your Choice TV

Once heralded as the future of interactive television, Your

Choice TV will indefinitely suspend its service Aug. 31 -- unable to withstand the slow

rollout of digital boxes and its inability to acquire major broadcast network programming,

But while YCTV failed to prove the viability of

video-on-demand, time-shifted programming, industry observers and operators are still

bullish on the future of VOD and the concept of offering popular shows at more convenient

times for viewers.

Six years after introducing itself with great fanfare, YCTV

will stop transmitting its near VOD offering of time-shifted broadcast and cable

programming after losing a reported $25 million.

The Discovery Channel and Liberty Media Corp.-owned

service, which had 50,000 homes, was mired in red ink as it attempted to prove the value

of consumers paying about 99 cents to watch popular shows at more convenient times.

But the industry's continual slow rollout of digital boxes

and the future investment costs that the service would have incurred led to its demise,

said sources close to the situation. Another major problem was its lack of popular

broadcast content: The Hollywood studios refused to cooperate.

"While the concept of Your Choice TV is extremely

powerful, the time is probably not right for its commercial exploitation," said Nancy

Stover, CEO and president of YCTV, in a prepared statement.

"Our experience to date proves that time-shift TV is

something that multichannel viewers really want and appreciate ... however, in the current

environment, the level of program acquisition and other costs associated with this product

require a much higher investment than what its current revenue potential can

support," she added.

Ironically, the decision comes as several top operators had

placed YCTV at the top of their wish lists as part of their planned digital box rollout.

"We thought enough of it to include it in our digital

plans," said David Intrator, vice president of programming and marketing for Marcus

Cable.

"It was something we certainly had under

consideration," said one top 10 MSO executive who wished to remain anonymous. "I

thought they had a good product, and I really liked the concept."

But several operators who were offering the service said it

was generating lower than expected buy-rates, although it was unclear just how many buys

the service was averaging.

Operators pointed to the network's inability to offer

popular programming from both broadcast and cable networks.

Indeed, while the service offered select programming from

broadcast network ABC, Home Box Office, ESPN, Comedy Central, Courtroom Television

Network, National Geographic, Public Broadcasting Service and the Discovery Channel, it

lacked the major primetime shows and soap operas from the broadcast networks that viewers

would most likely choose for time-shifted viewing.

Although ABC did offer some daytime programming, news shows

and primetime programming produced by parent company Touchstone Television, Your Choice

was unable to acquire critical programming from the major studios as well as CBS, NBC and

Fox.

In fact, NBC last week announced it will provide

programming to Intertainer, a new interactive VOD service backed by Comcast Corp. and U S

West that plans to offer entertainment and shopping services via the computer and digital

cable boxes later this year.

Even ABC is trying out a time-shifted service of its own,

sending soap operas to selected cable systems.

Industry observers said Your Choice TV would have a

difficult time securing top programming, since broadcast networks are considering offering

time-shifted shows within a couple of years to help program new digital channels on their

owned-and-operated stations.

"The world is different than it was a few years ago,

especially with the broadcasters having those digital channels," said Bert Gould,

senior vice president of marketing and new business development for Comedy Central.

"The exclusivity on time-shifting doesn't exist anymore, but it still sounds like a

great idea."

When Your Choice launched in 1992, Discovery Communications

Inc. chairman John Hendricks championed it as the service that would pave the way for

interactive television in a multichannel, digital environment. The service evolved

technologically, from literally bicycling tapes to operators in an analog environment to

offering a digitally enhanced, satellite-delivered service -- complete with its own-screen

navigator service and a preview channel.

But the service was stymied by the slow growth of digital

and VOD technology.

"Your Choice had the right concept, but the business

didn't develop as fast as they wanted it to," said one industry observer. "At

the same time, other companies began to pick up on the concept and withheld their

programming. Without proven programming, operators were reluctant to support it."

But Jim Penhune, analyst for The Yankee Group, said that

there is a market for time-shifted VOD programming, but the cable industry first has to

hurdle the technological obstacles of providing VOD signals to the digital headend -- not

to mention selling the public on the digital boxes.

"I think there is a potential for time-shifted

programming, but no one has been able to make it work yet ... but consumers are looking

for more control over what and when they view," Penhune said.

Initially, three of Your Choice's six channels were part of

Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky "six-pack" -- the digital cable

package that TCI is rolling out at most of its systems -- which would have guaranteed

fairly wide distribution. Last June, however, TCI moved Your Choice to a new, 13th

transponder which allowed for distribution of all six of Your Choice's channels.

At the time, Your Choice officials welcomed the move, but

it turned out to be the beginning of the end for the service.