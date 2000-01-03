Discovery Health Cites New MSO Deals

Discovery Health Channel has finally unveiled a number of

digital and analog carriage deals -- with MSOs such as Time Warner Cable, Cox

Communications Inc. and Adelphia Communications Corp. -- which it said will take it to 40

million subscribers during the next four to five years.

In addition to the aforementioned MSOs, Discovery Health

has reached an affiliation agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative. In

the list released last week, the network added that it had a pact with DirecTV Inc. -- a

deal that had previously been disclosed. Discovery Health replaced Discovery People on

DirecTV.

Discovery Health, however, has yet to name any of its

equity partners. Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc. is reportedly looking to take a stake

in the service, according to sources.

In its affiliation announcement last Wednesday, Discovery

Health said it had a carriage deal with AT&T Broadband & Internet Services. But

that agreement is essentially an extension, or expansion, of a contract Discovery already

had in place with AT&T Broadband.

Discovery Health is currently carried on transponder 11 of

AT&T Broadband's digital platform, Headend in the Sky. But the network will now be

moved to one of HITS' first three transponders, the so-called Three-Pack, which all

AT&T Broadband digital-cable systems carry, according to AT&T Broadband

spokeswoman LaRae Marsik.

That's a much better position for Discovery Health, since

HITS pod 11 is only carried by about one-half of the MSO's digital systems, Marsik said.

The new pod position means the difference between the network being on a digital tier

versus being on digital basic, she added.

The MSO now has between 1.8 million and 2 million

digital-basic subscribers. Last week's deal does not include analog carriage for Discovery

Health, according to Marsik.

AT&T Corp. subsidiary Liberty Media Group owns a big

stake in Discovery Communications Inc., Discovery Health's parent, but the MSO has also

done a major carriage deal with the programming service's major rival, News Corp.'s The

Health Network.

John Ford, president of Discovery Health Media Inc.,

wouldn't offer any specifics about the individual rollout commitments MSOs had made to

Discovery Health. In the past, Discovery said it would talk to operators about launch

fees, equity in the network or ad-revenue splits.

Discovery Health's announcement said, "Many of the

deals commit virtually the entire subscriber base for the distributor." According to

Ford, the carriage deals "are not just hunting licenses."

But he wouldn't say which MSOs were rolling out Discovery

Health to all of their homes. Ford also declined to comment on whether any of the MSOs

that had done affiliation deals for Discovery Health were getting equity in the

programming service.

The Time Warner agreement will give Discovery Health analog

and digital carriage.

Sources said Paul Allen, through Vulcan, plans to take a

stake in the programming service. Allen owns MSO Charter Communications Inc. Vulcan said

it doesn't comment on any deal before it's final, and Discovery declined to comment.

Discovery Health's affiliation deal with Cox -- which is

for analog carriage to an undisclosed number of subscribers -- should come as no surprise,

since Cox owns a sizeable stake in DCI. Cox's launch of Discovery Health in markets such

as Phoenix and Las Vegas in December helped the network to reach its goal of roughly 10

million subscribers for the end of 1999. The Health Network ended the year with between

17.5 million and 20 million subscribers.

Cox's recent decision to add Discovery Health to its

Phoenix systems ruffled some subscribers' feathers, because it is replacing The

Independent Film Channel on expanded basic. Cox is moving IFC to its digital package,

which means subscribers will now have to pay extra to get it.

"A lot of IFC fans here were disappointed," a Cox

spokesman in Phoenix said.

But he said Cox felt that IFC -- which has been publicly

attacked by one vocal subscriber because of its content -- was more appropriate for a

digital-movie tier that also includes Sundance Channel, Flix and Starz Encore Media Group

LLC services.