Discovery Forms Discovery Health Media

Looking to transform its five-month-old digital health

network into a fully distributed analog channel, Discovery Communications Inc. plans to

spend up to $350 million -- in good part on original programming -- and to line up MSOs as

partners in the service, officials said last week.

DCI is creating a new company, Discovery Health Media Inc.,

as an umbrella for both Discovery Health Channel -- which debuted July 28, and which will

undergo an upgrade and relaunch -- and Discovery Health Online, which will include a

corollary broadband-interactive service.

DCI founder and chairman John Hendricks said he sees the

health category as a huge opportunity for an analog network, with a large advertising base

among pharmaceutical makers, even though competition for analog slots is fierce.

"I wouldn't call it a niche," he said.

"It's a major category of programming."

In order to try to jump-start analog distribution for

Discovery Health, Hendricks added that DCI will be offering cable operators three options:

equity in the health network, a share in its national ad revenue, or upfront cash launch

fees.

When DCI rolled out Discovery Channel, it gave charter

affiliates rebates of roughly 20 percent from a pool of its ad revenue. And it shelled out

cash launch fees for Animal Planet.

Hendricks said he's looking to forge "creative

partnerships" with cable operators.

Discovery Health is currently available on

Tele-Communications Inc.'s Headend in the Sky, on Cox Communications Inc.'s

digital platform and via its own satellite. Right now, its digital distribution is just a

portion of the current total of roughly 2 million digital homes in the United States,

Hendricks said.

DCI launched the health network as a digital service this

summer -- one of the programmer's six digital "Showcase" offerings -- in

order to get a foothold in the category, officials said.

"We felt: Let's go out there now, get on a

satellite and experiment with the format," Hendricks said. "So we've

launched a health service, and we now want to develop a service that's worthy of

universal distribution."

It's possible that DCI, after revamping Discovery

Health into an analog service, might also continue to offer operators a digital version of

the channel with strong interactive elements, DCI president Judith McHale said.

Part of DCI's investment, which will range from $300

million to $350 million, will fund seven new original series that will air on Discovery

Health, with the first of them likely to premiere in about four months, according to

Hendricks. That programming is meant to upgrade the digital service, which, to date, has

depended on DCI library product.

Those new original series are Profiles in Medicine, Whole

Health, Your Body, 21st Century Medicine, Mindwise, Children'sHospital and Discovery Health in the News.

Discovery Health's rate card will be from 10 cents to

20 cents per month, per subscriber, and Hendricks expects the network to get distribution

in the 60 million-home range within five to seven years.

DCI doesn't have a firm commitment yet from its

current MSO partners -- TCI and Cox -- for analog carriage for Discovery Health.

But Hendricks said he expects the two operators to support

Discovery Health's quest for analog space, since they voted to support the capital

outlay of more than $300 million to upgrade it.

A TCI spokeswoman said the MSO is currently talking to DCI

about a possible analog-carriage deal for the "rejiggered" and

"relaunched" health network. But TCI president and chief operating officer Leo

J. Hindery Jr. recently called Oxygen -- the women's network being created by

Geraldine Laybourne -- the last big analog launch for his MSO.

Cox couldn't be reached for comment.

This isn't DCI's first effort to get analog space

for its health network. Earlier this year, the company made a bid for Courtroom Television

Network, with the plan of scrapping the channel's format and using its analog shelf

space for either Discovery Health or Travel Channel, which it had recently acquired.

America's Health Network, with 9 million subscribers,

doesn't think that cable operators will let DCI dominate the field with its health

network.

"The distribution community wants competition in key

niches, and we welcome it," AHN chairman Webster Golinkin said.

Hendricks said that today, it costs about one-third of a

billion dollars to launch an analog channel, as opposed to roughly $25 million for a

digital one. He expressed hopes that Discovery Health will score high ratings, based on

the success of health-oriented and medical programming on DCI's The Learning Channel.