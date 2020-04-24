Discovery Education Will RIDE to School in Rhode Island During Pandemic

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) is tapping Discovery Education for its digital curriculum.

School systems around the country are trying to figure out how to teach their children well, remotely, for the balance of the school year and potentially the beginning of the next.

Discovery Education provided digital curricula for K-12 classrooms, which will now be virtual classrooms.

“In this moment, Excellence in Learning takes many forms. As RIDE began preparations to embark on Distance Learning last month, we wanted to provide our educators, students, and families with resources that would enrich their at-home experience,” said Angélica Infante-Green, RIDE commissioner of elementary and secondary education. “Discovery Education is an ideal partner for us in meeting that goal." She said the online offerings will include "learning events," instructional support for teachers, and "grab-and-go" lessons.

The Discovery Education suite of offerings are mobile compatible so they can be accessed by a mobile device from the nearest hot spot. "RIDE and Discovery Education recognize the inequalities that exist for families that lack up-to-date computers or reliable internet access," said the company.