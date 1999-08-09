Discovery and Road Runner on Track

Bethesda, Md. -- Discovery Communications Inc. and Road

Runner have signed a partnership agreement that will provide co-branded Discovery content

from both its on-air and online units -- Discovery Health Channel and discoveryhealth.com,

respectively -- for Road Runner's broadband high-speed Internet environment.



Discoveryhealth.com will also provide content for Road Runner's "Explore &

Learn" and "Kids" segments. And Discovery-branded e-commerce offerings will

be available on Road Runner's shopping channel as a part of the deal.

Discovery will be able to avail itself of Road Runner's

capabilities, which include streaming video and other enhanced interactive services.

"People are already well aware of Discovery as a

premiere source of science- and nature-related information," Road Runner director of

business development Audra Kalench said in a prepared statement, "but the high

visibility on our service will introduce Discovery Health Media as a direct link to

valuable information on health-related issues."

This deal is a prime example of Discovery's emphasis on the

Internet as it relates to its health programming. Discovery Health Media president John

Ford has positioned this week's launch of Discovery Health Channel in part as a driver of

traffic to discoveryhealth.com.