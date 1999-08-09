Discovery and Road Runner on Track
Bethesda, Md. -- Discovery Communications Inc. and Road
Runner have signed a partnership agreement that will provide co-branded Discovery content
from both its on-air and online units -- Discovery Health Channel and discoveryhealth.com,
respectively -- for Road Runner's broadband high-speed Internet environment.
Discoveryhealth.com will also provide content for Road Runner's "Explore &
Learn" and "Kids" segments. And Discovery-branded e-commerce offerings will
be available on Road Runner's shopping channel as a part of the deal.
Discovery will be able to avail itself of Road Runner's
capabilities, which include streaming video and other enhanced interactive services.
"People are already well aware of Discovery as a
premiere source of science- and nature-related information," Road Runner director of
business development Audra Kalench said in a prepared statement, "but the high
visibility on our service will introduce Discovery Health Media as a direct link to
valuable information on health-related issues."
This deal is a prime example of Discovery's emphasis on the
Internet as it relates to its health programming. Discovery Health Media president John
Ford has positioned this week's launch of Discovery Health Channel in part as a driver of
traffic to discoveryhealth.com.
