DirecTv, Warner Bros. Set Exclusive PPV Promo

DirecTv Inc. continued to push the pay-per-view envelope

last week by entering into an exclusive movie-promotion agreement with Warner Bros. that

ties in with the studio's upcoming Lethal Weapon 4 theatrical release.

The sweepstakes, which centers on the February PPV release

of Warner's Conspiracy Theory, will award the grand-prize winner a walk-on

role in the studio's Lethal Weapon 4 movie, set to be released later this

year, said Edward Bleier, president of Warner Bros.' domestic pay TV, cable and

network features.

The promotion is part of the studio's $1 million PPV

promotion for Conspiracy Theory, which includes multiple full-page, four-color ads

in several publications, including Sports Illustrated, People, Time, The

New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today.

Sources close to the situation said DirecTv approached

Warner with the idea to develop the exclusive promotion, which can only be entered via

postcard.

'DirecTv continues to seek ways to differentiate our

service by offering our subscribers the variety and quality that they want in our movie

programming, along with exciting, exclusive PPV promotions,' said Susan Collins, vice

president of consumer marketing for DirecTv, in a prepared statement.

The exclusive deal comes on the heels of a recent deal

reached by Warner and Viewer's Choice for March distribution of Conspiracy Theory,

as well as Contact and Fire Down Below.The two companies reached a

temporary carriage agreement after Warner withheld the three movies while it sought a new

deal that would have provided a greater split of PPV-movie revenues.

The deal also further solidifies Warner's relationship

with DirecTv, which the studio asserted generates more PPV-movie revenue for it than

Viewer's Choice or Request Television.

'This joint promotion with DirecTv underscores the

value of timely and integrated marketing efforts with our principal PPV clients,'

Bleier said in a prepared statement. 'This special promotion for Lethal Weapon 4

pre-promotes one of the major upcoming new theatrical releases.'