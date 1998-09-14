DirecTv Sings a New Marketing Tune

DirecTv Inc. wants to broaden its image beyond being known

as the leader in sports and movies, and it is hoping that pop- and country-music star

Shania Twain can help.

Saturday (Sept. 12), DirecTv was scheduled to broadcast an

exclusive, live Twain concert free-of-charge for its subscribers.

"Music allows us to differentiate ourselves from our

competitors," said Susan Collins, the direct-broadcast satellite service's vice

president of consumer marketing.

But DirecTv didn't host the event just as a gesture

for its current subscribers: The company also created a number of marketing partnerships

surrounding the concert to help drum up interest in the DBS service from nonsubscribers

and from other musical artists.

Best Buy promoted the concert with Twain cardboard standees

in the music-software departments at more than 300 of its stores, said Rich Goldberg, vice

president of programming acquisitions for DirecTv.

The standees were designed to target music fans who may not

normally venture beyond the compact-disc section, and to direct them back to the Digital

Satellite System display.

As part of the promotion, Best Buy offered a special CD

sampler and $100 in coupons to anyone who bought a new DSS and subscribed to DirecTv.

DirecTv director of programming acquisitions Matt Hanover

marveled at how quickly Best Buy was able to mobilize the point-of-purchase materials

throughout the chain. "They moved mountains," Hanover said. "They usually

need four months to turn this kind of thing around."

The copromotion was designed to help sell CDs as much as

DBS hardware. If top musical artists discover that doing a concert on DirecTv can help to

boost their own sales, they might be more willing to sign exclusive deals of their own.

"It's these marketing tie-ins that give us an

edge over other broadcast networks, like HBO [Home Box Office]," Goldberg said.

To help create even more of a buzz for the Twain concert,

DirecTv partnered with Westwood One and Mercury Records to rebroadcast the concert over

pop and country radio stations.

And in advance of the concert, a number of radio stations

held contests, awarding tickets to private screenings of the DirecTv concert in local bars

and restaurants. DirecTv sent each of those locations a "Party in a Box,"

complete with Twain T-shirts, calendars, posters and tour jackets.

And the company paid to have DSS equipment installed in

those locations that were not already equipped.

Sports bars around the country have become big fans of

DirecTv for its out-of-market sports packages. Some have even put neon signs in their

windows reading, "DirecTv on Tap."