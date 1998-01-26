DirecTv Settles Fraud Case

DirecTv Inc. has settled a dispute with 31 state attorneys

general offices concerning allegations of consumer fraud involving its Total Choice

programming package.

The inquiries stemmed from a decision to remove seven

Encore Media Group channels from its Total Choice lineup. The channels had been included

in a prepaid package that offered consumers $200 in cash back when signing up for a

year's worth of service.

However, the seven channels were later moved to a separate

tier that sold for another $4 per month, and they were replaced with QVC, Trinity

Broadcasting Network, Food Network, WGN, Animal Planet and Channel Earth.

Trouble surfaced when state law-enforcement officials in 20

states began receiving hundreds of complaints about the added cost for the Encore

programming.

The settlement resolved a situation that could have cost

the Digital Satellite System service millions of dollars if it had been found to have

violated state consumer-protection laws in all 31 states.

While admitting no wrongdoing, DirecTv will pay $812,000 to

cover the administrative costs incurred by 29 of the 31 states conducting the

investigations, or some $29,000 per state.

It also agreed not to implement future programming changes

involving prepaid programming without first offering a prorated refund to customers

wishing to drop the DSS service.

'Basically, we learned to communicate clearly,'

DirecTv spokesman Jeff Torkelson said. 'The idea is to make sure that subscribers

know that if any changes are made, they can get a refund.'

Torkelson said DirecTv will also offer all consumers that

were affected by the programming changes their Encore channels free-of-charge for the

period left on their contracts, at a cost to the company of $4 per month.

DirecTv continued to maintain that it was responding to

consumer demands for new programming when it made the changes, and that keeping the

high-priced Encore programming would have increased the $29.95 monthly fee for the Total

Choice package.

Torkelson disagreed with estimates that the settlement will

cost DirecTv $12 million, since many of the earliest consumer complaints resulted in

credits being issued immediately.