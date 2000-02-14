DirecTV Sees Big Boost from Local TV

New York -- DirecTV Inc. president Eddy Hartenstein said

last week that new local-channel and interactive-service offerings could help to boost

monthly revenues for the direct-broadcast satellite company above its current $58

per-subscriber level.

Speaking at a Merrill Lynch & Co. satellite conference

here last Wednesday, Hartenstein said DirecTV has seen early take rates for local channels

as high as 55 percent in some markets, including Denver, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

DirecTV's retransmission negotiations with broadcasters

have gone "amicably," he said, and he expects the company to have all of its

consent agreements completed before the May 29 deadline. "You can't do this by

lobbing hand grenades over the transom," he added.

DirecTV charges $5.99 per month for a package of top local

network affiliates and a national PBS feed. The DBS provider offers local channels in 21

markets, and it expects to add three more within the next several weeks.

In all but two of those local-channel markets, existing

DirecTV subscribers can access the local channels through backwards-compatible hardware.

Most EchoStar Communications Corp. customers would need new

dishes to access local channels. While EchoStar offers free and discounted hardware

upgrades, the wait for the new equipment can run up to six weeks, EchoStar chairman

Charlie Ergen said on a recent on-air chat with subscribers.

Because new DirecTV services from America Online Inc., TiVo

Inc. and Wink Communications Inc. are not backwards-compatible, Hartenstein predicted that

take rates for those services would be lower than for the local channels.

Revenues per subscriber for the new services could range

from $7 to $15, he projected, adding that DirecTV would need to share revenues with its

partners. In addition to subscriptions, the new interactive services will also bring

income from advertising and electronic commerce.

DirecTV may see additional revenues through a new digital

tier it plans to launch this spring. Hartenstein said the new "Total Choice

Family" package would include one-dozen channels DirecTV does not carry yet.

DirecTV acquired 120,000 net new subscribers for its

high-power DBS service last month, and it converted another 80,000 from its medium-power

PrimeStar by DirecTV platform. The numbers represented a growth rate of 32 percent over

January 1999 additions, despite what Hartenstein called a "product-starved"

month for retailers.

The product-supply issue eased up in February, Hartenstein

said. DirecTV has alerted its manufacturers to expect heavy demand for equipment this

year.

At the end of January, DirecTV served 8.1 million

customers, including 1.2 million medium-power subscribers. The company projected that it

will end the year with between 9.5 million and 10 million customers.

Hartenstein said it's too early to analyze how much of the

recent subscriber growth can be attributed to the local-channel offers.

Mark Pagon, chairman of DirecTV reseller Pegasus

Communications Corp., said the company has not started to push local-channel packages

because of the recent DirecTV equipment shortage. "You don't want to stoke demand if

you can't satisfy it," he added.

Still, in the three metropolitan New York counties that

Pegasus serves, the company has seen take rates for local channels as high as 65 percent

among existing subscribers, and Pagon predicted that they could hit 80 percent following

more aggressive advertising.

And with new customers, he put the take rate at 100 percent

in markets where local channels are available over DirecTV. "We'll sell it as a

package," Pagon added.

Hartenstein and Hughes Electronics Corp. chairman Michael

Smith declined to say last week which candidates they're looking at to fill Hartenstein's

role as DirecTV's president following his recent promotion to corporate senior executive

vice president at Hughes. They would only say they're looking both inside and outside of

the company.

Pagon suggested that the appointment could have a huge

impact on the DBS marketplace. "The relationship between Charlie [Ergen] and Eddy

[Hartenstein] is irrationally polarized," he added, "and that influences the

whole industry."

He warned that the new DirecTV president would need to be

comfortable facing lawsuits from its partners -- the National Rural Telecommunications

Cooperative and Pegasus -- as well as from its competitor, EchoStar.

EchoStar filed suit early this month against DirecTV,

claiming that DirecTV has made false statements about EchoStar and that it forces its

retailers to boycott Dish Network products, among other monopolistic practices.

"Anybody who knows me [and my staff] knows we've never

made false or misleading statements about EchoStar," Hartenstein said, "and the

fact is that we've been on the receiving side of a lot of misleading statements from

EchoStar."

Hartenstein said EchoStar "has every opportunity to

negotiate competitive agreements" with retailers and manufacturers. He called

EchoStar's lack of greater retail distribution a natural outgrowth of its

vertical-integration strategy, "which undermines retailers and manufacturers."

Pagon said Pegasus does not insist on exclusivity with its

retailers. "I think it's a poor model to try to get exclusive contracts with

retailers," he said, adding that such obligations pose a worst-case scenario for

retailers.

"Exclusive contractual obligations wed you to another

organization," Pagon said. "They're essentially deciding your fate."

In other news from DirecTV, the company announced a new

in-flight television service on JetBlue Airways last Thursday. Starting next month,

passengers will be able to access 24 live channels of DirecTV programming with a $5

credit-card swipe.

DirecTV vice president of business development and

strategic planning Terry Ferguson said that because the service doesn't interfere with the

electronic frequencies pilots use, passengers can watch DirecTV even while they're on the

runway.

"We see this as a marketing opportunity,"

Ferguson added. "It's a real opportunity for folks to experience DirecTV. It's a good

sampling of our programming."