DirecTv Outlines Ethnic Services

DirecTv Inc. announced a series of deals last week that

will allow the company to deliver ethnic channels to U.S. homes as early as May.

PanAmSat Corp. will lease to DirecTv four Ku-band

transponders at its Galaxy III-R satellite at the 95 degrees west longitude spectrum, a

few degrees away from DirecTv's own satellites, which are parked at 101 degrees west.

Ethnic American Broadcasting Co. will deliver the first six

foreign-language channels for the new service. The initial channel lineup includes Russian

service WMNB-TV, Network Asia, Ukrainian Broadcasting Network, Ciao TV: The Italian

Superchannel, The Egyptian Satellite Channel and Nile TV, an Arabic-language service.

Apart from Spanish programming, foreign-language channels

are not typically represented on local cable systems because the target audience is

generally not large enough in any given market, with the exception of certain major

cities.

Lourdes Saralegui, executive vice president of PanAmSat,

said the new channel capacity at 95 degrees west is 'a pretty good solution for

expanding DirecTv's offering and for serving a market that we have found is very

underserved.'

DirecTv is betting that new subscribers to its ethnic

services will also become customers for the company's full-service American fare at

101 degrees.

'You're seriously underestimating the ethnic

marketplace if you don't offer mainstream programming, too,' said Larry Chapman,

executive vice president of DirecTv.

Barbara Sullivan, president of B.G. Marketing Inc., agreed.

Sullivan saw such a demand from ethnic subscribers when she worked for EchoStar

Communications Corp., which already offers foreign-language services.

'Ethnic programming brings in new subscribers for the

full package,' Sullivan said, 'because they're typically two-generation

households.' The older generation might want Croatian services, for example, while

the younger ones want to watch 'everything else.' And in ethnic-American

families, Sullivan said, the younger generation doesn't necessarily move away from

home the way mainstream Americans do.

Subscribers to DirecTv's new services at 95 degrees

will also be able to access all of the channels from 101 degrees with a new,

21-inch-by-35-inch elliptical antenna, which is larger than the 18-inch dish used by

current DirecTv subscribers. The new dish is capable of seeing both orbital positions. The

larger dish is also necessary for ethnic-channel subscribers who don't choose the

mainstream services, because the satellite at 95 degrees west does not deliver a true

high-power direct-broadcast satellite signal.

Hughes Network Systems, a sister company to DirecTv --

Hughes Electronics Corp. is the parent of both companies -- will supply the receiving

hardware for the new ethnic services at 95 degrees. The new system requires a modified

Digital Satellite System IRD (integrated receiver decoder) with a tuner designed to pick

up FSS (Fixed Satellite System) as well as DBS frequencies.

EABC and DirecTv have had an agreement in principle since

last summer to give EABC's ethnic programming digital carriage, said EABC president

David Moro. The two companies already work together; EABC is one of DirecTv's charter

MDU (multiple-dwelling unit) operators.

Moro said EABC will launch at least 20 ethnic channels for

DirecTv, 'and possibly a good many more.'

EABC has a history of marketing foreign-language services.

Its Russian service, for example, is available on several local cable systems and on a

number of private and wireless cable systems, Moro said.

Sullivan said it's important to have the programmers,

rather than DirecTv, market their foreign-language services. When she said potential

subscribers need to be approached by somebody who speaks their language, she was speaking

literally.

Chapman said he expects EABC to target potential

subscribers directly, rather than through retail.

'There may be some specialty retailers who serve these

special markets,' he said, 'but we're taking a cautious approach because we

don't want to create any confusion.'

Chapman said the services at 95 degrees don't require

a massive penetration of subscribers to be successful, because the real estate there is

not as costly as it is at 101.

EchoStar is also expected to move much of its

foreign-language programming away from its full-CONUS (continental United States)

satellites at 119 to its recently launched EchoStar III, and perhaps to EchoStar IV, which

has a launch window this spring. The company is also expected to add more ethnic channels

there this year.

While EchoStar III and IV are high-power DBS birds, they

are not located closely enough to 119 to allow a single dish. Subscribers would require a

second -- and conceivably a third -- 18-inch dish to watch all of the programming

available through EchoStar.

Analysts said EchoStar's two-dish proposition and

DirecTv's larger dish have the potential to slow demand for the ethnic channels.

According to Steve Blum, president of California-based DBS

consultancy Tellus Venture Associates, 'a 35-inch dish is a big deal. That's not

trivial. Once you get up to 36 inches, you need a serious antenna mount.' From an

installation standpoint, he said, it's easier to install two smaller dishes.

But Blum added that the ethnic market will be driven less

by technology and more by the programming.

'The attraction of the programming itself will be

enough to drive penetration,' he said.

PanAmSat's Galaxy III-R satellite currently sends

DirecTv's Galaxy Latin America service to Latin America and the Caribbean. That

programming will migrate to the recently launched Galaxy VIII-i satellite, which is

collocated at 95 degrees west.

In addition to more ethnic programming, DirecTv may lease

extra channel capacity at 95 west for other niche offerings, such as high-definition

television and business services.