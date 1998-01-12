DirecTv Gains MTV Nets Basics from USSB

Digital Satellite System platform partners U.S. Satellite

Broadcasting and DirecTv Inc. announced last week that USSB will shift its seven popular

basic-cable channels to DirecTv March 10.

DirecTv will add MTV: Music Television, M2, Nickelodeon,

Nick at Nite's TV Land, Lifetime Television, VH1 and Comedy Central to its Total

Choice package, with no additional charge to subscribers.

'This has to be one of the worst-kept secrets in the

industry,' said Eddy Hartenstein, president of DirecTv, of the widely rumored deal

after its announcement last Tuesday.

Stanley E. Hubbard, president and CEO of USSB, said the

deal took nearly a year to accomplish. 'It's the best thing for DSS, for DirecTv

and certainly for USSB,' Hubbard said.

It's also good for the programmers that supply the

basic channels. Christine Sheehan, senior vice president for market development at MTV

Networks, said the deal will almost double the networks' subscriber base of DSS

households.

Today, DSS is in more than 3.3 million homes. Roughly

one-half of those subscribe to USSB and, of the estimated 1.7 million USSB customers,

about one-half of those subscribe to the basic channels, Hubbard said.

Hartenstein said DirecTv did not offer any financial

incentives to USSB in trade for the basic channels.

Instead, USSB gains access to scarce channel space that it

can use to beef up its more lucrative premium-movie lineup.

USSB announced last week that it will add Showtime Extreme,

a new action- and suspense-movie network from Showtime Networks Inc. 'Showtime

Extreme is the result of lots and lots of consumer research,' Hubbard said,

'most of it to the USSB subscriber audience. It's a tremendous fit into the USSB

lineup.'

Although USSB will be the first multichannel video provider

to launch Showtime Extreme, it has not signed an exclusive agreement with Showtime, which

is free to market the channel to other providers.

USSB will also be the first direct-broadcast satellite

company to offer FXM: Movies from Fox, an all-movie network created by Hollywood studio

20th Century Fox.

Hubbard said last week's announcement allows USSB to

concentrate its focus on movies and big-event pay-per-view programming.

'The day that the switch takes place, we believe that

our net revenue will be improved,' Hubbard said, pointing to the per-subscriber

license fees that the company will no longer have to pay for the basic channels. Many of

its subscribers received the basic channels as part of a larger package that included

premium-movie services.

Basic channels account for about one-quarter of the

service's bandwidth, but only 10 percent of its gross revenues, said people close to

the network.

The move also gives the entire DSS platform a simpler

marketing message, especially at the retail level.

'Putting all of the basics in one package certainly

gives an easier way to compare DSS, especially to cable,' Hubbard said.

'It's an apples-to-apples comparison with cable now.'

While DirecTv now has all of the basic channels on DSS,

USSB has not cornered the market on premium-movie services: DirecTv offers services such

as Starz! and the rest of the Encore Media Group lineup. Hubbard said there was never any

discussion of USSB's taking over those premium services from DirecTv. For one thing,

USSB would not have had the bandwidth, he said. Hubbard added that he wanted to be able to

offer brand-new premium channels to add value to the DSS platform.

Hubbard said he expects to announce more new premium

services -- likely from Home Box Office or Showtime -- within the next few months. He said

USSB is not likely to use its recently found bandwidth for nonmovie channels, unless they

are related to boxing.

Steve Blum, president of DBS consultancy Tellus Venture

Associates, said more premium movies may not be enough to keep USSB subscribers from

churning out after the basic channels move to DirecTv.

'You'll see a decrease of penetration of the DSS

universe,' he said. 'I don't think the value of a fourth channel of

Showtime is the same as that of the first channel of Nickelodeon.'

Rob Kaimowitz, satellite-industry analyst at C.E. Unterberg

Towbin, said he has mixed reaction to the news. 'I think it will affect their capture

rates of DSS households negatively,' he said, 'but it will affect their revenues

positively.'

Hartenstein said DirecTv had set channel space aside in

anticipation of adding the basic channels. Because its subscriber rates are higher than

USSB's had been, DirecTv is likely to get volume discounts on the programming fees,

which helped to allow DirecTv to add the channels without raising its packaging prices.

'The big story here is that as cable operators raise

rates, we're adding channels,' Hartenstein said.

Putting all of the basic channels in one package from one

company will help to sell more DSS product at retail, analysts said. 'They just took

away some of the confusion,' said Jimmy Schaeffler, chairman and CEO of The Carmel

Group.

'DirecTv has a very strong basic package now

that's going to draw people in,' Blum said. 'It makes it much easier for

salespeople on the floor to sell. If you're making life easier for the guys on the

floor, you're helping DSS.'

Total Choice from DirecTv sells for $29.95 per month.