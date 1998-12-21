DirecTV to Finally Take Over USSB

In a stock and cash transaction valued at $1.3 billion,

Hughes Electronics Corp. last week announced that it will buy the assets of U.S. Satellite

Broadcasting and fold them into its DirecTV Inc. unit.

The deal should close within three to six months, pending

government and USSB shareholder approval.

DirecTV and USSB launched the Digital Satellite System in

1994, sharing spectrum at the 101 degrees west longitude orbital location. Analysts have

long questioned why customers should sign up for programming from both companies and

receive two bills each month.

The two-player platform also weakened the brand positioning

for both companies, which shared the DSS brand until DirecTV recently relinquished it in a

trademark dispute.

DirecTV president Eddy Hartenstein said last week that the

deal will strengthen the company's competitive position against cable by simplifying

the sales offer at retail and in advertising.

By acquiring the rights for the premium services and

special events that USSB had carried, DirecTV will add revenues of $12 to $12.50 per

subscriber, per month, Hartenstein predicted, bringing average monthly revenue per

subscriber to between $57 and $58. The incremental revenue translates into $800 million to

$900 million in the first year.

And by consolidating redundant operations, such as call

centers and uplink facilities, DirecTV expects to save $160 million to $180 million per

year.

The additional revenues and cost savings are expected to

speed DirecTV's breakeven point to the second quarter of 1999.

Industry analysts expressed little surprise at the deal.

"It was just a matter of time," said Jimmy Schaeffler, CEO of The Carmel Group.

While most industry players said the deal made strong

business sense, many had mixed feelings over USSB -- and the Hubbard family, which built

the company -- leaving the direct-broadcast satellite landscape.

"The Hubbards did what was in the best interest of the

consumer and the shareholder," said Vinnie Bauer, senior vice president of

direct-to-home for Home Box Office.

"The Hubbards are extraordinary people," said

Gene Falk, vice president and general manager of DTH business for Showtime Networks Inc.

"They've been visionaries in the face of people who said, 'This is never

going to work.'"

Stanley E. Hubbard, president and CEO of USSB, chairs the

Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association. Hubbard said he would stay active

within the SBCA "as long as the members and the staff would like me to be."

Hubbard's brother, Robert, is an executive vice

president at USSB. Their father, Stanley S. Hubbard, is chairman. The Hubbards are not

expected to work for DirecTV once the transition is complete, although all three will have

seats on a new DirecTV executive-advisory board.

The Hubbards and a handful of other employees have signed

four-year noncompete clauses with Hughes.

The decision to sell USSB "was very emotional,"

Hubbard said.

USSB negotiated generous compensation packages for its

employees. Hubbard explained the news to employees at the company's Minneapolis

headquarters last Monday.

DirecTV executives also met with USSB staff last Wednesday

to address some of their concerns, according to a spokeswoman for USSB, who added that

employees are still "very energized" and "focused on keeping the momentum

going."

Once the deal closes, DirecTV will evaluate which of

USSB's 185 employees it will bring over to its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif.

"We're growing, and we'll need certain people in certain jobs,"

Hartenstein said.

Some USSB employees that don't move to DirecTV may

find jobs with Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. That company plans to develop its own

programming, which it will offer to DirecTV "for a good-faith review," Hubbard

said.

DirecTV plans to expand its own programming offering with a

new Spanish-language service from the three transponders that USSB owns at 110 degrees

west. Hartenstein said DirecTV will offer 15 to 20 Hispanic channels.

Customers for the Hispanic service would need new 18-inch

dishes and receivers to access programming from both the 101 and 110 orbital locations.

Hartenstein said he doesn't expect the company to have to switch out much hardware,

because the Hispanic subscribers will mostly be new customers.

Pending an FCC license transfer to DirecTV, the company

plans to relocate its DBS-1 satellite to 110 after a successful launch of its replacement

satellite at 101.

A clause in the contract allows DirecTV to back out of the

deal with USSB if the DBS-1 satellite fails before the deal with USSB closes.

At closing, USSB shareholders can opt to trade their shares

for cash or General Motors Corp. class H (GMH) common stock (GM is Hughes' parent

company). The Hubbards are expected to remain major shareholders in GMH stock, as is Bob

Torray, chairman of Robert E. Torray & Co. Inc., a major USSB shareholder with more

than 8 million shares.

Analysts speculated that the merger between DirecTV and

USSB won't be the last DBS consolidation.

Mickey Alpert, president of Washington, D.C.-based Alpert

& Associates, predicted that DirecTV might make a play for DBS resellers Pegasus

Communications Corp. and Golden Sky Systems. He also said he thinks that either DirecTV or

EchoStar Communications Corp. will ultimately go after PrimeStar Inc. -- both for its

subscriber base and its unused high-power DBS spectrum at 119 degrees west.

In the transaction with USSB, DirecTV gains only 200,000

incremental subscribers. Most of USSB's 2 million subscribers also take DirecTV. In

mid-December, DirecTV served more than 4.3 million customers.

Hartenstein said that although USSB's premium

penetration was better than cable's, DirecTV hopes to improve upon that by creating

new bundled packages.