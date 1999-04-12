DirecTV Eyes Local Signals

New York -- DirecTV Inc. president Eddy Hartenstein voiced

public support for local-to-local broadcast network signal delivery for the first time

last week, following EchoStar Communications Corp.'s lead in pushing for local-to-local

legislation.

DirecTV had all but dismissed the viability of

satellite-delivered local signals, backing instead the use of off-air antennas. But

Hartenstein said DirecTV's pending deal to buy 11 high-power DBS transponders at 119

degrees West Longitude from PrimeStar Inc. will provide the bandwidth to retransmit local

signals in a limited number of markets, once Congress makes it legal.

Congress returns this week poised to complete work on such

legislation. The House Commerce and Judiciary Committees have approved bills, but

remaining areas of dispute must be resolved before a unified bill goes to the full House.

"There are still a few kinks to iron out, but we are

hopeful about having legislation on the House floor within 30 days," said Ken

Johnson, spokesman for Telecommunications subcommittee chairman Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.).