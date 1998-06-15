DirecTV Close to Breakeven

As DirecTv Inc. prepares to celebrate its fourth

anniversary June 17, its president, Eddy Hartenstein, is already looking ahead to the next

four years. With 3.7 million subscribers on board, the nation's largest direct-broadcast

satellite company is close to reaching its breakeven point of 4 million subscribers. Just

days before DirecTv's birthday, Multichannel News senior editor Monica Hogan spoke

with Hartenstein about the company's success to date in stealing cable customers and what

the future holds. An abbreviated transcript follows (you can see the entire

question-and-answer session in the June 15th hard copy of Multichannel News):

MCN: What are the biggest changes that you

see for the next four years?

Hartenstein: If you look back to four

years ago, DirecTv has certainly raised the bar for television and cable. Digital

terrestrial is the next biggest thing that is going to transform this industry.

MCN: Have you chosen a market yet where

you will test your plan to co-market digital set-top boxes with local broadcasters?

Hartenstein: No. We are probably another

two or three weeks away. The greatest uncertainty is when the new towers and digital

transmitters will be up. That is not a technology issue: It is just a scheduling issue and

a construction and rigging issue. Those folks are in very, very high demand right now.

MCN: What is the status of those plans,

beyond which market you will test?

Hartenstein: We are focusing not just on

the first market, but on what our whole strategy and approach is. We will define and

strike alliances with the broadcasters and the content providers. We'll have more on that

late this summer.

MCN: Are your high-definition-television

pay-per-view plans still on target for a fourth-quarter 1998 launch?

Hartenstein: Yes. The main factor is the

availability of the first receivers or television sets, and that is on track right now.

MCN: Will subscribers need larger dishes

to access those HDTV feeds?

Hartenstein: Yes, only because we are

going to put those feeds up on the [Galaxy] 3R [satellite]. For new subscribers, it is

almost a, 'Who cares?' It doesn't really matter, because you are putting up a new dish.

Any existing subscriber would need a

high-definition-capable IRD [integrated receiver-decoder]. They would probably move the

set-top box that they have now into a room where they are not going to have a

high-definition television set, and put the new IRD in, and then just plop in the other

antenna. The really hard part stringing the cable from the antenna to inside the

house nothing changes with that.

MCN: How soon do you expect the Digital

Satellite System platform to add premium-movie feeds to the HDTV mix?

Hartenstein: That is something that we

have been approached about by a number of the premium-movie providers already. We don't

yet know for sure what their plans are and when they'll be ready to deliver those

services, but certainly, we will be ready.

MCN: When you say "we," do you

mean DirecTv, as opposed to U.S. Satellite Broadcasting?

Hartenstein: I was speaking just for

DirecTv. I can't speak for USSB.

MCN: Is there anything that would preclude

DirecTv from signing Home Box Office to deliver HDTV feeds?

Hartenstein: I don't know that. Obviously,

HBO has its service on our [joint] platform through USSB. USSB should be capable of

delivering high-definition, as well. I don't know what their plans are.

You can guess that we've had some pretty detailed

discussions with Starz!, which is our premium-movie-service provider, but we haven't

finalized the plans just yet.

MCN: Do you think that Starz! would

deliver HDTV before HBO would?

Hartenstein: Gee, I don't know. Relative

to HBO, that is their issue. But Starz! is very aggressively looking at when they want to

be able to launch this. Everyone is watching to see when these sets will actually show up

in the stores and on the shelves. Within a few months, they will get into the real

mass-production of these. Like any brand-new product, there will probably be a higher

demand than supply right at the outset.

MCN: What is your strategy for offering

interactive and data services?

Hartenstein: It is basically to bring the

applications into the television and into the remote that controls the television. We will

bring ancillary data services that are germane and that are an integral part of the video

that you are seeing on the set, with a host of other things, such as tickers and the

enabling technologies to do Web-caching, onto the television set.

Our research shows overwhelmingly that this is where people

want it to be. What Hughes Electronics intends to do is to have the TV-centric

applications and end-user services come through DirecTv, and to have the PC-centric

applications and services bundled through DirecPC.

DirecTv and HNS, with its DirecPC, are going to approach

the product development and all of the engineering, technology and intellectual-property

things together, and then, in a coordinated way, take those two platforms, with both their

similarities and their feature-set differences, to market.

MCN: How soon do you expect to deploy some

of those services?

Hartenstein: Some of the very early

services will come late this year, then, in a mass-market fashion, by the first quarter or

second quarter of next year.

MCN: You've come off another very

successful month in May. How do you explain the continued sales pace?

Hartenstein: In a nutshell, we've

simplified the buying process and the explanation. We're giving people a $99 install and,

included in that, through cooperation with the dealers, we're hooking them up to a local

antenna for their local stations. That has done wonders.

The price point of the hardware being below $200 has

certainly helped. We have enabled the retailers to offer people a second box for under

$100. If you've got a two-television home, and you want this on both TV sets, we've

bundled this in a $300 price range.

We've continually added programming services, and we

haven't increased the price. The bottom line is that our subscribers keep getting greater

value for their money.

We are not going to sit back and take second seat to

anybody else.

MCN: Do you expect to continue making

inroads into the cabled markets?

Hartenstein: I think so. There has been a

gradual shift from four years ago, when we started, where probably two-thirds, or even

three-quarters, of our subscribers were coming from the noncabled areas. It migrated to

50-50 and, now, finally, to one-third [noncabled] and two-thirds [cabled], even

approaching one-quarter/three-quarters. And I don't see that trend changing.

MCN: When you eventually retire or leave

DirecTv, what would do you want people most to remember about your work at the company?

Hartenstein: Just that I had the

opportunity to be here and be part of a greater industry that has seen such dramatic

changes. That, and I've had the chance to work with the caliber of people that I've been

fortunate enough to work with here at DirecTv.

MCN: What are the biggest changes that

you've seen since DirecTv's launch four years ago?

Hartenstein: I've got grayer hair, and

less of it. You can quote that.