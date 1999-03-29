DirecTv, CBS Happy With PPV NCAA Tourney Results

As the NCAA college-basketball tournament winds down this

week, both DirecTV Inc. and CBS are calling DirecTV's inaugural package of

out-of-market tournament games a success.

While a new distribution deal for the marquee tournament

package has not been reached, the apparently strong DirecTV performance doesn't help

cable's chances of offering NCAA-tournament games on a pay-per-view basis anytime in

the near future, according to industry executives.

The package, which included up to 34 games from the first

three rounds of the tournament, provided DirecTV subscribers with complete coverage of the

popular "March Madness" event. Subscribers could buy the package for $39 or pay

$14.95 per game.

"The package was everything that we expected,"

said Jayne Hancock, director of sports marketing for DirecTV. "It was a very

important, exclusive sports package that we feel performed well and was well received by

our customers and the media."

DirecTV, however, would not reveal how many buys it

generated from the package, nor would it officially say whether the package was

profitable.

CBS, which holds the broadcast rights to the tournament,

also said it was happy with the initial feedback from the DirecTV package, but it would

not reveal specific numbers either.

"People who were able to take advantage of the

purchase were very satisfied with the product," said Leslie Anne Wade, vice president

of communications for the broadcast network. "We'll take some time, look at the

results and decide which way to move next year."

Hancock said DirecTV is hoping to extend the exclusive,

one-year agreement with CBS for at least another year. "We have a great relationship

with CBS, and we certainly want to talk to them about continuing it," she added.

But cable operators offering the package in the future is a

long shot at best.

Cable operators hotly pursed the marquee package late last

year, but the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee said DirecTV's

estimated 4.6 million-subscriber universe was sufficient enough to provide fans with the

ability to watch additional games without compromising the product or hurting CBS

affiliates' ratings.

"Our first order of business is to take care of CBS

and our stations, and to protect them as carriers of this extensive and expensive

property," Wade said. "We understand that there are displaced alumni and avid

college-basketball fans who would be better served if this were being made available [to

cable]. We will continue to look to accommodate the fans in the best way possible for all

involved."