DirecTv to Capitalize on Florida Baseball Controversy

Time Warner Cable's Orlando, Fla., system may be

losing more than baseball games this year if it can't reach an agreement with

SportsChannel Florida; it may also lose subscribers.

DirecTv Inc. is planning a major marketing blitz aimed at

Orlando baseball fans who are unable to see Florida Marlins and Tampa Bay Devil Rays Major

League Baseball games due to a carriage dispute between SC Florida and the Time Warner

system.

SC Florida has been feuding with Time Warner over

distribution rights for years, despite the continued growth of the regional-sports

network. Since sports mogul Wayne Huizenga took over SC Florida in 1996, its subscriber

base has skyrocketed from 600,000 to more than 3.2 million, the network said.

The network's ability to wrestle professional-team

television rights from competitor Sunshine Network -- including full rights to the

Huizenga-owned, World Series champion Marlins -- has certainly played a part in its

growth. Last year, Sunshine and SC Florida split the rights to 70 Marlins games.

Now, with the full Marlins package and a 64-game package

for the expansion Devil Rays, SC Florida controls both Florida MLB teams. Yet it has not

been able to reach a distribution deal with the 550,000-subscriber Time Warner system,

which, incidentally, owns a piece of Sunshine.

For DirecTv, the situation could provide an unexpected

opportunity. Rod Mickler, vice president and general manager of SC Florida, confirmed that

DirecTv contacted him about developing a major acquisition campaign that would utilize

local print, radio and television media. DirecTv carries SC Florida, as well as most of

the regional-sports networks, as part of its extensive sports-programming package.

"We're not behind it. We're not instigating it," Mickler said.

"As a competitor, DirecTv is looking to take full advantage of the dispute."

Representatives from DirecTv could not be reached for

comment at press time.

As in many disputes between operators and sports networks,

licensing fees are the issue. Mickler said Time Warner maintains that there isn't

enough interest in the teams among subscribers to justify the cost of the service,

although he would not provide specific rates. Sources close to the situation, however,

said the service would cost Time Warner less than 70 cents per subscriber, per month.

Time Warner officials could not be reached for comment at

press time.

Orlando falls outside of both the Marlins' and the

Devil Rays' inner-market audience, and games from the National Basketball

Association's Orlando Magic -- the only major professional team in the market -- are

distributed by Sunshine. But subscribers recently voiced their outrage over the situation

to daily newspaper Florida Today. In a call-in survey conducted by the newspaper

two weeks ago, an overwhelming number of subscribers complained about the lack of baseball

coverage in the area, according to Jeff Duncan, sports editor for the newspaper.

"They just wanted to see the Marlins, and they were

upset that they weren't getting it," Duncan said. "A lot of the respondents

were saying that they would go to DirecTv."