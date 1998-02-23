DirecTv Builds MDU Distribution

DirecTv Inc. last week named SkyView as the second

master-system operator for the company's growing multiple-dwelling-unit distribution

network.

SkyView is a division of Fort Lee, N.J.-based

Ethnic-American Broadcasting Co. L.P., which is partnering with DirecTv to launch

foreign-language channels from the Galaxy III-R satellite that DirecTv is leasing. SkyView

has been working as an MDU system operator for DirecTv for over a year, and it is the

largest of more than 200 such operators across the country.

John McKee, vice president of special markets for DirecTv,

said the direct-broadcast satellite service chose SkyView because it was the

company's first national system operator, and it has over 20 offices nationwide.

'They have a very clear game plan for going to the MDU

market,' he said.

Since DirecTv named its first master-system operator last

month, McKee said, 'we've heard from virtually every system operator that we

have.' He added that there has been a great deal of support for the program, which

offers more on-site help than DirecTv would be able to do on its own.

The network allows smaller system operators to tap into the

expertise of the larger ones.

'It's difficult to land national accounts when

you're only in one part of the country,' McKee said.

DirecTv is in discussions with several other possible

operators, and it expects to make more announcements in the next few weeks.

'We want to make sure that DirecTv has the strongest

MDU distribution network in place,' McKee said.

McKee added that he wants to assure smaller system

operators that they need not lose their direct connection with DirecTv, even if they sign

with a master operator.

'Our connection will continue through the form of

biweekly newsletters, frequent promotions and access through our customer-service

numbers,' he said.

Mary Kay Wedel, vice president of commercial business for

U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, which shares the Digital Satellite System platform with

DirecTv, said she expects to sign a contract with SkyView sometime this week.

'We would also like to have a couple of more companies

operate as MSOs [master-system operators],' she said, 'so that all system

operators can find someone that they feel comfortable dealing with.'

DirecTv's and USSB's first MDU master operator

was Golden Sky Systems Inc., based in Kansas City, Mo.

Wedel said DirecTv and USSB are the only DBS companies with

such a solid MDU program.

'We're optimistic that we'll have a very

good year,' McKee said of the company's MDU business. He added that he expects

to see more MDU subscribers this year than last year, as last year was largely devoted to

building a distribution network.

More MDU buildings are wired for DirecTv now, McKee said,

including some high-profile, showcase properties in a number of markets.