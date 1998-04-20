DirecTv Adds Toon Disney

El Segundo, Calif. -- DirecTv Inc. was expected to add Toon

Disney to its lineup coinciding with the channel's planned launch last Saturday.

The new cartoon-based channel was slated to be placed next

to Disney Channel on the direct-broadcast satellite company's programming lineup.

Toon Disney was set to be included in all DirecTv "Total Choice" packages, which

start at $29.99 per month, meaning no additional charges to subscribers.

The network said last week that it would launch with 3

million subscribers, including analog carriage on a number of MSOs, such as Marcus Cable.

Toon Disney also previously announced a deal with DirecTv rival EchoStar Communications

Corp.'s Dish Network. Carriage on DirecTv doubled Toon Disney's planned base to

more than 6 million homes at launch.

Toon Disney will be programmed from more than 2,000

episodes of animated-television programming in The Walt Disney Co.'s library, and it

will feature exclusive Disney-branded animation, as well as titles shared with Disney

Channel.

DirecTv is a unit of Hughes Electronics Corp., which is a

unit of General Motors Corp.