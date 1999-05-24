DirecTV Absorbs USSB

El Segundo, Calif. -- Hughes Electronics Corp. said last

Thursday that it has closed its deal to acquire U.S. Satellite Broadcasting following a

USSB shareholders' vote earlier that day.

Hughes will merge USSB into its DirecTV Inc.

direct-broadcast satellite operations.

"It's certainly a sad day, but also an exciting

day," USSB president Stanley E. Hubbard said. "We're so proud of everybody

here who's worked so hard to make this a smooth transition."

USSB's service, which launched along with DirecTV in

June 1994, offers premium services from Home Box Office and Showtime Networks Inc., among

others, as well as pay-per-view events.

DirecTV plans to announce new programming packages and

prices incorporating USSB's premium-movie services early this week.

In addition to acquiring USSB's subscriber base and

several DBS transponders at the 101 degrees west orbital slot, DirecTV also gains three

DBS frequencies at 110 degrees west. DirecTV plans to offer a Spanish-language programming

package from 110 later this year.

DirecTV plans to relocate its DBS 1 satellite from 101

degrees to 110 after it launches a DirecTV 1-R replacement satellite at 101 this summer.