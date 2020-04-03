Directors Guild Foundation Launches COVID-19 Aid Fund

The Directors Guild Foundation (DGF) has created the DGF COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The fund is to support members facing financial "crisis."

That is because the pandemic has indefinitely suspended TV, commercial, and film production.

“To our members: more help is on the way," said DGF chair Todd Holland. "As productions remain shut down for an undetermined length of time due to COVID-19, there are members starting to feel the financial strain. This new Fund will help ease some of that burden. We’ve also seen an outpouring of humanity from our DGA family asking how they can help. Giving to the Foundation is a way to help make an immediate impact."

The fund will be separate from the ongoing interest-free loan program DGF offers to members in financial emergencies.

The fund has been seeded with $200,000 from DGF and another $100,000 from the Directors Guild, plus a contribution from City National Bank, the fund's banker.