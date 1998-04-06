DirecPC Users Cry Foul Over Fair-Access Policy

A small but vocal group of DirecPC users has been

bombarding news groups with threats of a class-action lawsuit against Hughes Network

Systems, which markets the satellite-delivered high-speed Internet service.

The outcry started about six months ago, when DirecPC

instituted what it calls its "Fair Access Policy," according to Fritz

Stolzenbach, senior marketing specialist at HNS.

The FAP is a software-driven technology that monitors usage

level and that can slow down an individual user's service if that customer has shown

signs of abusing the system. Customers who upgraded to the latest version of DirecPC

software were told of the new policy when they loaded the software, Stolzenbach said.

Extraordinarily heavy use of DirecPC can tax the service

and slow down speeds for other subscribers.

"It's our obligation to protect the integrity of

the service for the vast majority of our customers," Stolzenbach said, adding that

most subscribers have never been hit by a slowdown instituted by the FAP.

"If you were to use DirecPC for surfing the Web 24

hours a day, going from site to site, the FAP wouldn't apply to you,"

Stolzenbach said. "We're talking about downloading high-bandwidth files

back-to-back."

Part of the problem, however, is that subscribers who

experience intermittent slowdowns on the Internet currently have no way of knowing whether

they've been subjected to the FAP, or if they have just visited a particularly slow

Web site.

In its next free software upgrade, due out this summer,

DirecPC will include a warning light indicating when the FAP is about to go into effect.

The company also plans to beef up customer-service efforts to help handle the higher

volume of calls that DirecPC receives as the service grows.

Some DirecPC users have told news groups that they would

switch to cable modems if they were available in their area. But Stolzenbach said that

over time, cable-delivered Internet services will also run into bandwidth problems.

"Cable modems and satellite are both shared

resources," he said. "If the cable-modem folks get their fair share of these

customers, they'll probably face the same problems." He admitted that

cable-modem throughput today is quite high, but he said that's because user volume is

still relatively low.

Stolzenbach stressed that the reasoning behind the FAP was

not to slow users down, but to protect the system for the majority of its users.

"We would just as soon have everybody flying," he

said.

In addition to single-user plans, DirecPC also offers

commercial rates for network systems.

"If you really need to download all day long, there

are packages that we'd be happy to migrate you to where you're not subject to

the Fair Access Policy," Stolzenbach said.

DirecPC utilizes two satellite transponders, and it could

lease additional transponders if bandwidth becomes a serious problem.