Dingell Blasts FCC on Telecom Act

Washington -- Rep. John Dingell, the influential Michigan

Democrat, blasted the Federal Communications Commission last week, accusing the agency of

botching the implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Dingell said the FCC fumbled Baby Bell entry into long

distance, "made a mockery" of the phone-interconnection provisions and

"screwed up" universal service by turning it into "an extravagant

entitlement program" for schools and libraries.

Dingell even took swipes at two fellow Democrats -- FCC

chairman William Kennard and his predecessor, Reed Hundt, whom Dingell accused of causing

"extraordinary damage" to the telecommunications industry and leaving Kennard

with "an enormous mess."

Dingell said the five Baby Bells have spent $8 billion to

open their networks to competitors as their ticket into long-distance markets. But the FCC

has refused entry while forcing the Bells to submit "thousands of pages of

documentation" with their applications.

"If those mountains of data are carefully read by the

bureaucrats on M Street [the FCC's street address], it is an enormous waste of

taxpayer money bordering on criminal," Dingell said.

Dingell, in a speech to a group of local broadcasters that

assailed Kennard's hope of requiring free TV time for political candidates, drew

laughs when he mocked Kennard by saying: "In terms of substance, [Kennard] may be a

couple of affiliates short of a network."

Dingell's crack didn't go unnoticed at the FCC.

"Bill Kennard is working hard to serve the American

public and to develop a good working relationship with Congress. People may say a lot of

things about Bill Kennard, but no one has ever said that he lacked a grasp of the

substance," said FCC spokeswoman Liz Rose.

Dingell's defense of the Baby Bells and broadcasters

was not unexpected. For years, he has questioned the competitiveness of the long-distance

market, and in 1992, he backed broadcasters in their quest to gain mandatory cable

carriage.

"I am a longtime supporter of the idea of

must-carry," Dingell said in a later interview about whether cable operators should

carry digital TV signals.

Dingell was chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee

for a more than a decade -- a post that he used to corral free-lancing bureaucrats and

corporate rogues.

Since losing his chairmanship in 1995 and becoming the

panel's ranking member, Dingell lost control of the committee's agenda, but he

retained power to influence the outcome of key legislation. His support for the

Telecommunications Act of 1996 was critical to the creation of a bipartisan consensus.

Dingell said his speech was meant to be "tough

love," noting more than once that the FCC is capable of turning a new page.

Clearly, Dingell would like the FCC to grant a Baby Bell

long-distance-entry petition, to abandon its position before the Supreme Court that it has

the power over states to set interconnection prices and to scale back the $2.25 billion

Internet-access program for schools and libraries.

Dingell said he had one recommendation to the FCC: "If

you want competition to bring down prices, then you just get the hell out of the way and

let it happen."

Dingell said he was hopeful that the FCC would change

course. He ruled out corrective action by Congress this year, but he said action in 1999

was a possibility.

"I don't see much chance of reopening any major

parts of the Telecommunications Act at this time," Dingell said. "I don't

think many members of Congress have yet realized how much the [FCC] is diligently

flaunting what it was the Congress instructed them to do."

Dingell's dismay with the FCC put him at odds with

House Commerce Committee chairman Rep. Tom Bliley (R-Va.).

In a speech in October, Bliley said that a "Washington

legal-industrial complex" and media distortions were tainting the reputation of the

1996 law. Bliley added that the FCC should consider penalizing Baby Bells that have filed

premature long-distance applications.