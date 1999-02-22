Diller Taps Baker to Help Run USA

New York -- USA Networks Inc. last week appointed broadcast

veteran Barry Baker as president and chief operating officer -- newly created positions

through which he will manage day-to-day operations and try to develop synergies between

the company's disparate units.

Baker, 46, will oversee all of USA's operating

divisions, and he will report to Barry Diller, its chairman and CEO. Baker may also wind

up serving on the boards of USA and Ticketmaster Online-CitySearch Inc.

One of Baker's jobs will undoubtedly be converting the

company's 16 TV stations and Home Shopping Network affiliates that USA owns into

independent, local-oriented stations.

Baker was president and CEO of Baltimore-based Sinclair

Communications Inc., where he oversaw 64 TV stations and 54 radio stations.

Hiring a No. 2 man to focus on operations should free

Diller up to devote more time to strategic and other long-range issues, such as managing

USA's pending deal to merge with Lycos Inc., tying in the companies' home

shopping and electronic-commerce businesses.

"The execution of our agenda demands leadership, and

having Barry Baker take responsibility for our operations will give us the best chance

that I know of to make the complex parts of this company work together," Diller said

in a prepared statement.

Baker has some cable background: He began his career in

1975 as marketing director of Upstate Cablevision in New York state.

In his statement, Baker said, "USA [Networks] is that

unique, entrepreneurial communications company, which has the management and businesses in

place to actually execute the converging e-commerce, television and Internet model that

others only speak of."