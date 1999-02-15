Diller Takes Lycos for USA

New York -- Ending months of speculation that it was

searching for a deep-pocketed sugar daddy, Internet portal Lycos Inc. has agreed to merge

with USA Networks Inc. in a complex deal.

Although the deal was widely praised within the cable

industry, a precipitous drop in Lycos' stock after it was announced has forced one of

the Internet portal's major investors to begin thinking twice about approving the

deal.

The merger will create a new entity -- USA/Lycos

Interactive Networks -- which will include Lycos' entire operation, along with

USA's Home Shopping Network, Ticketmaster Online-CitySearch Inc. and Internet

Shopping/First Auction. The combined company is expected to have annual revenue of more

than $1.5 billion.

USA's cable-television properties will not be included

in the deal.

Barry Diller, USA Networks' chairman, will become

chairman of USA/Lycos. Robert Davis, president and CEO of Lycos, will hold those same

positions at the new company, and he will join its board of directors.

USA will own 61.5 percent of USA/Lycos, with Lycos

shareholders retaining about 30 percent of the new company. Ticketmaster Online

stockholders will get the remaining 8.5 percent.

The combined entity has a market capitalization of roughly

$18 billion. However, Lycos and Ticketmaster shareholders can increase their stake in the

new entity by 6.25 percent if that market capitalization increases to $45 billion.

The new company will reach more than 30 million Internet

users and roughly 90 percent of television households in the United States, the companies

said.

Wall Street reacted unfavorably to the deal, as Lycos

shareholders were apparently miffed that USA did not pay a hefty premium for the company.

As a result, Lycos shares plummeted by more than $30, to $94.25, last Tuesday -- the day

of the deal. Its shares have since rebounded slightly, closing last Thursday at $103.25.

And one of Lycos' largest shareholders -- CMGI Inc.,

an Andover, Mass.-based investor group, which owns 20 percent of the company's shares

-- has thrown a damper on the deal. CMGI said it would not approve the merger unless

Lycos' stock returns to at least its preannouncement level of about $127 per share.

In a terse press release issued last Thursday, CMGI stated

that it is "generally supportive of the Lycos/USA transaction as previously reported,

but it reserves the right to reassess its position as developments unfold."

USA issued its own statement in response to CMGI.

"It's a complex transaction, and we certainly

understand shareholders' nervousness, especially given its bold and innovative

nature," the company stated. "We are confident that over the next few months, as

investors become familiar with the parts, they will see the transaction as completely

positive. Over the next three to six months, when shareholders will vote on the plan, we

believe that all shareholders concerned will be satisfied."

However, those familiar with the deal said it is unlikely

that USA will restructure the merger.

Hooking up with Lycos will give USA a major edge in

electronic commerce, extending its direct-sales efforts to 30 million Internet users. And

Lycos gets a deep-pocketed parent to help it battle some of its larger Internet

competitors, as well as promotional plugs on USA Networks' cable programs.

Although USA's Home Shopping Network has a presence on

the Web, it does not allow users to order merchandise directly online, like other

television shopping networks do. However, the Lycos deal gives HSN an instant e-commerce

presence.

"One thing that HSN has is an extremely large

merchandising operation," Diller said, in a conference call with reporters. "The

characterization of home shopping being cubic zirconium, I think, is long gone."

Diller added that HSN sells tens of millions of dollars

worth of computers each day, and the Lycos merger allows HSN to take a wide variety of

electronic-retailing opportunities and lay them across an Internet platform.

"We believe that we needed a national portal if we

were to continue to grow," Diller said. "We have an aggregate of eyeballs. What

we really needed to do was to relate that back to HSN."

But not everyone in the television shopping arena believes

that they will have to rush out and do similar deals. Many think that the USA/Lycos deal

fits well because of HSN's lack of e-commerce capability.

Stuart Spiegel, vice president and general manager of iQVC,

the online unit of QVC Corp., said he doesn't think that his company will be looking

for similar deals. However, he added that he believes that the USA/Lycos deal will be good

for the industry in general.

"The mission is to exceed the expectations of the

customer," Spiegel said. "This is a terrific opportunity for electronic commerce

to get more people shopping this way. When HSN evolves its e-commerce strategy, that will

be great. Our hope is that the standard is as high as possible."

Jeremy Verba, president of E! Entertainment

Television's E! Online, said his company's e-commerce strategy is to work with

different Internet portals, but not to be owned by them.

"You don't necessarily need to be bought by a

larger portal or to do an exclusive deal with a larger portal," Verba said.

"From the mind-set of the USA and Lycos move, strategically, it's a terrific

move. Realistically, it's hard to put four or five distinctly different entities

together. But I think that they can do it. I think that the real challenge is integrating

these [parts] in a successful way."

Integrating the respective units will be a major question,

which USA and Lycos are not answering yet. However, both companies believe that the merger

represents an excellent fit, especially since Lycos has been able to see what else is out

there on the deal front.

Lycos has been shopping for a partner for the past several

months, and it was rumored to be close to a deal with NBC. While Davis would not name NBC

specifically, he admitted that Lycos had been in negotiations with a wide variety of

companies, including traditional broadcast networks.

But none of those potential partners brought to the table

the combination of promotional capability and financial strength that USA did.

"Traditional media companies provide one asset --

promotion," Davis said. "Here, we get promotion, significant revenue and, on top

of that, real meaningful cash flow. Now we could buy more promotion on traditional

networks than any one of our competitors."

Davis wasn't exaggerating: For the nine-month period

ended Sept. 30, USA had revenue of $914.7 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest,

taxes depreciation and amortization) of $361.8 million.

What's more, the electronic-retailing segment -- of

which HSN is a part -- accounted for $776.4 million in revenue during the period.

In addition to deep pockets, Diller also has a vision for

the future of e-commerce -- one that furthers the convergence of cable, telephone and

computer technologies.

That vision was sparked seven years ago, when Diller was

the head of television shopping pioneer QVC.

"People thought that when QVC was sold, that was the

last electronic retailing would ever see of me," Diller said during the conference

call. "I think that we are at a period of new convergence -- information,

entertainment and direct selling."