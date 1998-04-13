Diller Plots Post-Kay USA

With USA Networks founder and CEO Kay Koplovitz gone,

programming maestro Barry Diller can aggressively move forward, putting his stamp on USA

Network and the Sci-Fi Channel.

While Koplovitz's resignation last week has been

anticipated, the entertainment industry was left speculating as to what extent Diller will

clean house at USA.

Diller, chairman and CEO of USA Networks Inc., is known as

a hands-on micromanager who considers his bailiwick to be programming. Ultimately, that

may not bode well for the future of both Rod Perth, president of entertainment for USA

Networks, and Barry Schulman, Sci-Fi's vice president of programming.

"They're her [Koplovitz's] team," said one

programming analyst.

Diller, who couldn't be reached for comment last week, has

taken over direct control of USA and Sci-Fi. In an interview with The Wall Street

Journal, he said he does not plan to replace Koplovitz, a cable pioneer who founded

USA 21 years ago and built it into a ratings leader and multibillion dollar asset.

"Kay is leaving at the top of her game," said

Decker Anstrom, president and CEO of the National Cable Television Association, where

Koplovitz is a board member.

Koplovitz, who did only limited press interviews last week,

has been negotiating her departure from USA for some time. She told the Los Angeles

Times, "It's Barry's company now, and Barry needs to do what he wants with

it."

Koplovitz is slated to remain at USA through an unspecified

transition period. In a prepared statement, she was vague about her plans, including

potential ventures with Diller.

"I have decided to do more of what I love best --

building businesses," she said. "I'm in discussions with Barry and others about

the possibility of creating and leading new ventures both inside and outside USA

Networks."

Koplovitz's resignation comes several months after Diller's

$4.1 billion HSN Inc. deal to acquire USA Networks, which was completed in February. His

company is now renamed USA Networks Inc., and includes Home Shopping Network, his TV

station group, Ticketmaster Group Inc. and Universal Studio's domestic TV operations as

well as the two cable outlets.

Since the deal was announced, industry pundits questioned

how long Koplovitz and Diller, both known as strong-willed executives, would remain under

the same corporate roof. Nonetheless, internally USA staffers had thought everything had

settled down since the sale, and were reportedly shocked to be told of Koplovitz's exit

via company e-mail last week, sources said.

Perth could have a better chance of surviving because of

USA's recent programming successes. The network was No. 1 in the primetime ratings in the

first quarter, and scored a ratings bonanza with its miniseries Moby Dick. And

during the past year, USA has made ratings strides and won critical acclaim for original

shows such as La Femme Nikita.

But USA has long been criticized for failing to craft a

sharply defined identity and brand, in terms of both its programming and consumer image,

which is one reason why USA senior vice president of marketing Andrew Besch is expected to

be among those Diller replaces. Douglas Holloway, executive vice president of network

distribution and affiliate relations, is expected to make Diller's cut.

If Diller does decide to replace Koplovitz, Nations Banc

Montgomery Securities LLC analyst John Tinker said Diller has a good track record of

bringing in talented people and predicted he would find someone outside "the usual

names that are bandied about."

Bill Carroll, vice president and director of programming

for the Katz Television Group, expects Diller -- who launched the Fox Network -- to take

the strategy of first airing programming on USA and then putting it on his TV stations.

"The stations are the perfect place for a back-end of

off-cable product, Carroll said.

Koplovitz, under a longtime difficult and changing

dual-ownership structure, built USA into a huge general entertainment network with 72

million subscribers. USA for some time was jointly owned by MCA Inc. and Paramount

Communications. Then Seagram Co.'s Universal Studios and Viacom Inc. took ownership, when

they bought MCA and Paramount, respectively. Viacom and Seagram/Universal had a court

battle over USA, and Seagram/Universal eventually bought out Viacom. Diller then bought

out Universal.

Koplovitz launched Sci-Fi in 1992, and its distribituion is

at a sizable 48 million homes.

"She [Koplovitz] deserves unbelievable credit for what

she did in the early days of cable in growing USA," said Geraldine Laybourne,

president of Disney/ABC Cable Networks and architect of Nickelodeon.

Koplovitz in 1977 started the Madison Square Garden

Network, where she was the first to negotiate national cable rights to major league

sports, including Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association. She

evolved that all-sports network into USA as a general entertainment network.

"She took an idea and turned it into a powerhouse of

sports and entertainment," said NBA commissioner David Stern, who as general counsel

negotiated the NBA's deal with Koplovitz in the late 1970s.

Koplovitz has been active in cable-industry affairs,

especially through her involvement with the NCTA. Anstrom credited Koplovitz with helping

programmers and cable operators to reach a consensus on the so-called

"going-forward" rules relating to the Cable Act.