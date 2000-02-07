Diller Does NBA Deal

New York -- USA Networks Inc. struck a broad marketing and

electronic-commerce agreement with the National Basketball Association, and USA chairman

Barry Diller said he was talking with other professional-sports leagues, too.

Under the multiyear deal announced last Friday, USA Network

and Sci Fi Channel will promote NBA merchandise available through NBA.com and the

league's NBA.com TV digital-cable channel.

USA's domestic and international Home Shopping Network

channels will carry NBA programs and specials, and USA's Ticketmaster unit -- which

handles ticket sales for 27 of 29 NBA teams -- will pitch merchandise sales to ticket

buyers.

USA and the NBA will share transactional revenue generated

from sites, a source said.

The NBA deal follows USA's recent $500 million

acquisition of e-commerce technology enabler Styleclick.com Inc. and a $657.8 million deal

to acquire e-commerce customer-service company Precision Response Corp. USA will use those

companies to support the NBA partnership, Diller said.

After Diller acquired USA Network in February 1998, he said

he said preferred to invest in original programming, rather than shelling out millions of

dollars on sports rights. But after aligning his company with the NBA, he sang a different

tune.

"I would presume to hope so, but who knows?"

Diller said when asked if he would attempt to acquire the NBA's national cable

contract. Turner Network Television's $800 million deal with the league expires in

2002.

NBA.com will unveil a redesigned site this spring.

Commissioner David Stern called the current site, which is co-produced by the NBA and ESPN

Internet Ventures, "rudimentary."

"It was a simply a delivery system based on catalog

sales," Stern said of the e-commerce capability available on the site.