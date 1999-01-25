Digital Subs Stay Loyal: CTAM Study

Cable subscribers change their viewing behavior once they

upgrade to digital video, according to a study from CTAM, the marketing trade group of the

cable industry.

In a survey conducted this past fall of roughly 1,500

digital-cable customers across the country, CTAM found that digital also helps to keep

subscribers loyal to cable.

69 percent watch more channels



60 percent watch different types of programs



47 percent watch more premium television



45 percent rent fewer videotapes



41 percent listen to digital music more



31 percent go to the movies less often



22 percent purchase compact discs less often

The study found that before subscribing to digital cable,

36 percent had considered leaving cable for direct-broadcast satellite. But only 7 percent

of digital-cable customers surveyed plan to disconnect their service.

Perhaps it's because digital-cable customers have more to

keep them involved. Once they upgrade to digital, 69 percent watch more channels, and 60

percent said they watch different types of programs.

Premium-movie networks get a big boost from digital: 47

percent of digital-cable subscribers said they now watch more premium television. A very

similar figure -- 45 percent -- said they rent fewer videotapes.

And it's not just video services that benefit from digital

upgrades. A total of 41 percent of digital-cable subscribers polled are also listening to

digital music more often, and 22 percent purchase audio compact discs less frequently.

"Understanding what impacts human behavior is

essential as marketers try to introduce new digital products and services," said

Barbara Gural, vice president of research, in a press release. "Consumers are telling

us that digital may just be the key to many of the issues that have dogged the cable

industry over the past few years."

CTAM is selling its "Digital Cable TV Customer

Satisfaction Study" for $5,500.