Digital Access Raises $450M

Bethesda, Md. -- Digital Access Inc. -- a

telecommunications start-up planning to offer cable, telephone and data services to

businesses and residences -- said last week that it raised $450 million in equity funding

to build digital networks in "several" U.S. markets.

A news release said investors include Bachow &

Associates, California State Teachers' Retirement System, Cornerstone Equity, First Union

Capital Partners, Fleet Equity Partners, Goldman, Sachs & Co. Asset Management, M/C

Venture Partners, Norwest Equity Partners L.P., Providence Equity and Spectrum Resources

Inc. Bachow's senior managing director founded Digital Access.

Bachow said in the release that the $450 million in equity,

plus debt, will fund the build-out and ramp-up phases of building the networks in several

markets.

Ultimately, the plan calls for passing 1.5 million

residential and commercial customers in target markets. A spokesman did not return a phone

call last week seeking more information.