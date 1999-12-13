Digi-Nets: Brandish Brands, Or New Content?

The good news for television programmers looking to

distribute new digital channels is that cable operators are eager for fresh content to

attract subscribers.

The bad news is that digital television still reaches only

a fraction of the subscribers reached by analog networks -- roughly 5 million, compared

with 67 million for analog.

As a result, programmers with ambitions for new networks

must either adjust their programming costs and expectations to accommodate the economics

of digital cable, or try their best to gain analog carriage in order to boost subscriber

numbers.

"Everyone has his own approach to the digital

universe," said Charlie Nooney, executive vice president of sales and affiliate

marketing for Disney/ABC Cable Networks.

Some relatively new channels are distributed on digital as

a secondary strategy. Toon Disney, for example, currently reaches 15 million subscribers

on analog systems, but it signed a deal with Cox Communications Inc. in October for a

mixed digital and analog rollout. Cox now has digital services available to 4 million

homes.

Disney is taking the same stance with SoapNet, a 24-hour

soap-opera channel launching in January 2000, targeting a mix of analog and digital

distribution.

"For the vast majority of programming, the

opportunities are only on digital," Cox director of product development Lynne Elander

said. Disney and other programmers realize this, so they always keep an open mind when

searching for homes for their new programming.

Style, a spinoff from E! Entertainment Television focusing

on fashion topics, aims to "get distribution and get it as fast as possible," E!

Networks executive vice president of sales and distribution David Cassaro said. So far,

he's gotten 6 million subscribers for Style, mostly analog. Cassaro said Style's

distribution will primarily be analog through next year, but it will focus more on digital

starting in 2001.

Then there are the digital suites -- groups of interrelated

niche channels specifically designed for digital systems.

Discovery Communications Inc., the first programmer to

initiate this strategy, now has seven digital networks, or "digi-nets," in its

suite: Discovery Home & Leisure, Discovery Civilization, Discovery Wings, Discovery

Science, Discovery People, Discovery en Español and Discovery Kids.

DCI senior vice president of distribution and marketing

strategy Lori McFarling said the suite has a combined viewership of 11 million people. The

channels are distributed over a mix of DirecTV Inc.'s direct-broadcast satellite service,

Time Warner Cable's Athena TV and AT&T Broadband & Internet Services' Headend in

the Sky distribution platforms.

"Digital is really the lifeblood of the

industry," McFarling said. "As digital goes, so goes the business."

MTV Networks' digital suite features MTV2, which reaches 12

million homes on a mix of analog, DBS (most of the distribution) and HITS. Other networks

include MTVX (heavy metal/hard rock), MTVS (young Hispanic), VH1/Classic Rock, VH1/Country

and VH1/Soul. They reach 500,000 to 1 million subscribers via HITS.

MTVN is also building a suite of digi-nets spun off from

the Nickelodeon analog brand. Those include Noggin, the commercial-free network developed

with Children's Television Workshop, which claims 4.5 million subscribers. HITS accounts

for 2 million of those, with the rest coming from EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish

Network and some Comcast Corp. analog distribution.

The other two channels are Nick Games and Sports (GAS) and

Nick Too, as well as the East and West Coast feeds of Nickelodeon. GAS has negligible

distribution at this time.

Like DCI, MTVN is trying to help its cause by helping the

industry to increase the number of digital subscribers. "Any of our channels are

available for distribution in analog, [but] we're trying to take advantage of our brands

to drive distribution of digital boxes," MTVN executive vice president of affiliate

sales and marketing Nicole Browning said.

MTVN and others start with lower-cost content, much of it

recycled from existing programming properties and archives. With smaller bases than analog

channels, digital channels must watch their pocketbooks. "These channels are designed

to meet the economics of the digital marketplace," Browning said.

Fox Family Worldwide Inc. launched its digi-nets,

boyzChannel and girlzChannel, in October, and it is now in "final negotiations"

for carriage from HITS, DirecTV and the National Cable Television Cooperative, the Lenexa,

Kan.-based small-operators' consortium.

Tracy Lawrence, senior vice president and general manager

of the two channels, optimistically expects them to reach 15 million to 20 million digital

subscribers five years from now.

Other programmers that lack the financial power of MTVN,

DCI or Fox Family are hoping that their established analog channels will help their new

digital networks.

Do It Yourself -- which is owned by E.W. Scripps Co.,

parent of Home & Garden Television and Food Network -- launched in September, and it

is working on several deals that should be completed by year-end, according to spokeswoman

Carol Hicks.

DIY will feature 40 percent original programming, with the

remainder made up of reused segments from HGTV. The programming focuses on step-by-step

"nuts-and-bolts" instructions for home remodeling and other projects,

complemented by detailed information on the channel's Web site (www.diynet.com).

Hicks said the new net would like analog distribution, but

he realizes that digital provides more opportunities. "We will push operators for

analog carriage, but being realistic, we will probably mostly end up in digital," he

added.

Other digi-nets such as Inspirational Life Channel, an

offshoot of INSP-The Inspirational Network, also reported encouraging receptions from

cable operators.

Inspirational Life features 70 percent new programming,

with the rest coming from its analog sister channel, which focuses on Christian-oriented

talk shows, documentaries and other religious content. Inspirational Life currently

reaches 600,000 subscribers in 52 markets in 34 states after launching this year.

Distribution is mainly via HITS, and the network is now working on Athena distribution. It

is also pitching Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc., INSP vice president of

digital programming Rob Bridges said.

Paul Kagan Associates Inc. senior analyst Derek Baine said

independents such as Inspirational Life have an uphill battle selling to operators. Most

of the digi-nets gaining distribution are spinoffs from media conglomerates. "If you

don't have the right connections at cable companies, you can be financially squeezed

upfront," Baine said.

That situation is especially true for start-up channels

trying to get into digital. While digital certainly has room for more programming,

operators are less willing to work with companies that have little to offer them besides

content. As with the bigger programming brands, operators ask for programming or financial

incentives in return for carriage rights.

Cathy Rasenberger, president of Rasenberger Media,

represents Trio and Newsworld International (NWI), which are co-owned by Canadian

Broadcasting Corp. and Power Broadcasting Inc., both based in Toronto.

The channels have been on DirecTV since 1994, and they

launched on some cable systems one year ago. Trio -- a drama, documentary and film channel

-- is on the "Select Choice" suite on DirecTV, which covers 90 percent of the

service's subscribers. NWI -- which offers global news reports from foreign services --

runs on the "Total Choice" suite, which reaches 80 percent of DirecTV's

subscribers.

The two services have also been carried on HITS for about

one year, and they have announced deals with MediaOne Group Inc. and the NCTC. The NCTC

offers a "potential" 11 million subscribers, Rasenberger said.

She would not give current total subscriber distribution,

but she said the channels had "pretty good" distribution on HITS. Rasenberger

added that she is also in negotiations with the industry's other large digital-cable

systems.

Cable operators, she said, have been suffering from high

churn rates for their digital services because spinoff channels from the major programming

brands offer too much rehashed content. "I think there's increasing recognition that

you need original content on digital for it to succeed," she added.