In a cutthroat environment where programmers are bitterly fighting for shelf space,

Disney/ABC Cable Networks in January will launch SoapNet, a 24-hour cable soap-opera

channel that will air same-day repeats of ABC soaps in primetime. It's a risky

undertaking for Disney/ABC Cable. The company is using retransmission consent for ABC TV

stations as a bargaining chip to get carriage for SoapNet, which is going head-to-head

against another soap channel, Sony Corp.'s SoapCity. Anne Sweeney, who succeeded

Geraldine Laybourne as president of Disney/ABC Cable, is overseeing the debut of SoapNet

-- which will give part of its profits and subscriber fees to ABC affiliates -- as she did

with the successful launch of animation channel Toon Disney. Sweeney, a veteran of FX

Networks and Nickelodeon, is in charge of a domain whose flagship, Disney Channel, is at

odds with some MSOs as its tries to complete its conversion to a basic service. Sweeney is

also responsible for managing Disney/ABC Cable's stakes in a stable of networks and

their spinoffs, including Lifetime Television -- which faces a new competitor in

Laybourne's Oxygen next year -- as well as A&E Television Networks and E!

Entertainment Television. In a recent interview in New York, Multichannel News

editor in chief Marianne Paskowski and programming editor Linda Moss asked Sweeney about

SoapNet's rollout, the implications of broadcast-program "repurposing" on

cable, the Disney Channel conversion and how she thinks her ex-Nick cohort, Laybourne,

will fare with Oxygen. An edited transcript follows:

MCN: You've been president of Disney/ABC Cable Networks now for more than one

year, right?

AS: Since August of '98.

MCN: That's kind of a vast empire -- Disney Channel, Toon Disney and stakes in

Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, E!, Style, A&E Network, The History Channel, The

Biography Channel, History Channel International -- 10 channels in all. Are we forgetting

anything?

AS: Soon-to-be SoapNet.

MCN: It's a very disparate bag of holdings. What does Disney/ABC Cable stand for

now as a company, or what will it stand for when SoapNet is here?

AS: What we have at Disney/ABC Cable Networks, unlike other network groups out there,

is a constant source of content, both from the television-production groups that are a

part of Disney and from the broadcast network and the content that is created by all of

the cable networks.

MCN: I guess my point is, having such a broad array of channels, can Disney/ABC stand

for one thing as a programming company the way that Viacom Inc. does for music networks,

or the way that Turner Broadcasting System Inc. does for entertainment and news?

AS: It stands for the viewer. And I think it stands for many viewers, and I think it

serves many viewers, whether they are soap fans with SoapNet, whether they are kids and

families with Disney Channel, whether they are kids and animation lovers with Toon Disney,

certainly women with Lifetime, a more general audience with A&E and History, and with

E!, a strong 18-to-34 crowd.

MCN: You're about to launch SoapNet in January. Beyond that, are there any other

networks, or network concepts, that you are looking to launch at this point?

AS: We're interesting because we talk to viewers, and we look at the viewer before

we look at the concept. It's what's going on in a viewer's life that makes

a concept relevant, what makes it important to launch. For example, with SoapNet, we

learned that, through ABC Daytime, we had a very strong franchise in soap operas, with All

My Children, One Life to Live, General Hospital and Port Charles.

We also learned that 36 percent of the audience had not disappeared, but they had changes

in lifestyle. And SoapNet became a very strong idea because we began to service a group of

fans that could no longer be serviced.

MCN: Are there any other concepts like this that you're looking at?

AS: There will be other concepts, but none we're ready to discuss right now.

MCN: A lot of program companies are making acquisitions. USA Networks Inc. is looking

at things. Are you a company that's an acquirer, as well as a starter-upper?

AS: We are. When the opportunities fit, we will pursue them.

MCN: There's a general perception on The Street that The Walt Disney Co., the

parent company, is not exactly going to be doing acquisitions until its house is more in

order. Chairman Michael Eisner came out and told analysts, 'Don't expect a

turnaround within a year. It will take longer.' Does this damp what you would like to

see on the cable-network-acquisition front?

AS: Well, SoapNet has been in development all of this past year, and it has received a

lot of encouragement and support from Michael and [ABC Group chairman] Bob Iger and the

management company. [As far as] our division, Disney Channel alone over the past 36 months

has grown by adding over 1 million subscribers every single month.

MCN: These aren't acquisitions, though.

AS: No, I understand, but what I'm really illustrating is the state of the health

of the Disney/ABC Cable group.

MCN: Well, nobody would question that it sounds very healthy as a unit. Disney Co. just

started breaking out your numbers in its earnings, right? It is a success story. Why were

they keeping the light under the bushel basket?

AS: It was a change in accounting practices, more than a case of, 'Let's hide

it/let's show it.'

MCN: I guess the point is that even if you guys are doing very well, which you

obviously are, when a parent is having a tough stretch, sometimes that will impact what

funding a successful unit can get. Have you felt that kind of a pinch? You know,

'We're not going launch any more networks after SoapNet?'

AS: No, in fact, the conversations we have with corporate are, 'What are the

ideas, like a SoapNet, that make sense for the company?' It makes sense because we

own all of this other content.

MCN: Speaking of SoapNet -- and maybe to go back a little bit, Toon Disney --

what's your take on how tough distribution is now, where Toon Disney stands and where

you stand for SoapNet?

AS: Toon Disney is currently in 15 million homes, and it is 17 or 18 months old right

now. And Toon Disney was born out of information we received not only from kids, but from

parents: what kind of animation they wanted to see on television, what kind of animation

parents felt comfortable having their children watch. Toon Disney got off to a very strong

start. It opened in 5 million homes, and it has grown very rapidly.

MCN: With the 15 million homes, what's the breakdown in the numbers, digital

versus analog?

AS: Very little digital, although we did announce just about two weeks ago that we did

a deal with Cox [Communications Inc.], which has both analog and digital.

MCN: Does the 15 million include satellite homes, too?

AS: Yes, it does.

MCN: And what about SoapNet? Where do you stand in terms of trying to get some

distribution for that?

AS: We're in negotiations with everyone at the moment, and we'll have those

announcements very close to the Western Show or at the show.

MCN: What do you expect by Jan. 1, 2000, if Y2K doesn't blow us all up?

AS: Since we're launching on the 24th, we're all going to be

working that day. I suspect a healthy launch. I think of something [Charter Communications

president] Jerry Kent said recently, which was, 'I don't watch soap operas, but

I know that there are avid fans out there.' There's a strong recognition that

this is absolutely a genre that comes with an audience. One in 10 television viewers are

viewers of ABC soaps.

MCN: Can you give us a specific number in terms of what you're hoping to have at

launch?

AS: Not yet. We're just a few weeks away from that.

MCN: Have the ABC television affiliates sort of calmed down about all of this?

AS: Yes.

MCN: What did the company do to placate them, if anything?

AS: A deal was struck between the affiliates and the television network that pretty

much outlined a number of things You would have to speak to [ABC Television Network

president] Pat Fili-[Krushel] directly about the terms of that agreement.

MCN: ESPN is not part of your unit, obviously, but there's been a lot of operator

resentment about some of the rate hikes that ESPN has had. We'll talk to an operator

who will say, 'There's nothing I can do about that ESPN rate hike, but I'm

not going to launch Toon Disney. I'll take it out on Disney Co. there.' Do you

think Toon Disney has felt those repercussions, or not really?

AS: No, we've certainly heard it, too. But given the growth of Toon Disney and

Disney Channel this year, we have not felt it.

MCN: Were operators just blowing off steam?

AS: That's a conversation they needed to have with ESPN.

MCN: You are not the only soap-opera network launching next year. No matter how popular

soaps are, is there room for two networks? And what are the prospects for the merging of

your operation and SoapCity, Sony's prospective network?

AS: No plans at present to merge the two.

MCN: Any discussions?

AS: There were discussions. There aren't any currently happening. As for two, I

don't know enough about what their network looks like to comment on their strategy.

MCN: But their concept is the same as yours -- reairing soaps the same day. How many

soap operas do people watch? How many soap networks can people watch? And how many soap

networks can operators put on? What's your positioning in terms of SoapNet versus

SoapCity?

AS: I can only speak for SoapNet. I really can't run a comparison for you on

SoapNet versus SoapCity.

MCN: You must have to, or your people must have to for operators, because I'm sure

the first thing Time Warner Cable senior vice president of programming Fred

Dressler's going to say is, 'Why should I carry SoapNet, as opposed to

SoapCity?'

AS: Well, here's what we know about soap-opera viewers. As I said before, one in

10 television viewers watch ABC soaps. This is a very highly successful group of programs

that have a very strong fan base. If you're a cable operator and you're looking,

for example, at the local ad-sales opportunity, this is a marvelous opportunity from

launch day forward to participate in a genre that is known, loved and successful.

MCN: I don't know if Sony is doing this, but at the end of the day, with the cable

operator, if SoapCity says, 'I'll give you $5 per subscriber to launch me,'

it certainly changes the decision-making process. Have you encountered any of that?

AS: I can't comment on negotiations or things that obviously were said during

them. All I know about SoapCity is that they have two soap operas. What I know about

SoapNet is that there are four soap operas. And we're providing day-and-date, highly

produced programming to an audience that wants it.

MCN: Are you paying launch fees?

AS: Yes, we are paying launch fees.

MCN: To the tune of?

AS: I would have to check.

MCN: Low? High?

AS: Low.

MCN: $2? Higher?

AS: No, $2, in that neighborhood.

MCN: You mentioned ads before. When you reair those soaps, what ads are they going to

be airing? Will it be the same ads that ran on ABC?

AS: Mostly, yes.

MCN: So you won't strip them out?

AS: No. That was sold in during the daytime upfront.

MCN: That's interesting. Did the national broadcast advertisers have to pay a

premium?

AS: We can't discuss the terms of the deals with the advertisers, but I can tell

you that the ads are in the soap operas that are airing on SoapNet.

MCN: And then cable operators get the local avails that the TV stations would have had?

AS: Local operators get three minutes [per hour].

MCN: So the ads that stay static are the nationals?

AS: Yes.

MCN: Where do you stand in terms of naming a general manager for SoapNet?

AS: We have a lot of management strength at Disney/ABC Cable, and when the time is

appropriate and we find the person, we'll install a general manager.

MCN: How much original programming do you expect to have at launch with SoapNet, and

what will that evolve into over the next two or three years?

AS: Soap Center will be our original programming at launch, and it's really

to keep viewers informed on the news on soap operas -- everything from the Daytime Emmys

are coming to who's nominated, this is what's going on, some behind the scenes,

some profiles of actors.

MCN: It almost sounds like E!-style programming.

AS: I wouldn't characterize it as E!-style, because we are in the process right

now of developing it. It's really news and information, entertainment, but

specifically targeted at soap-opera fans. This is not general in nature. This is very

specific in its execution.

MCN: What time will it run?

AS: We're finalizing the schedule right now, so I don't have a time slot to

give you.

MCN: You made reference before to the broad deal with the affiliates on the programming

and repurposing that was done this summer between ABC and the stations. Now, SoapNet will

take advantage of that, and Lifetime has already made use of it through the reairings of Once

and Again. Where's the next place we might expect to see repurposing of ABC

Network programming? What might be a next prospect?

AS: We're not looking at it right now. Our focus is really on SoapNet and seeing

how that works. We've seen Lifetime be very successful with Once and Again. I

think their household rating was a 1.3, which is a very good rating for them.

MCN: At 11 p.m.

AS: These are early days on the repurposing front.

MCN: I know you and ABC did a lot of testing on the repurposing of soaps, I guess it

was in Houston and Chicago. When SoapNet was announced, it was said that viewership of

these soaps had been increased by one-third, and that there had been incremental viewing

as a combination of ABC and the cable channel. Can you elaborate on that, and where was

the incremental viewing? Was it strictly going to the cable channel?

AS: In one market, I believe it was to cable, and in the other market, I believe it was

to broadcast. They were very small samples, it's important to remember, and the test

was in three markets. Charlotte [N.C.] was the third. And we pulled it. We were reairing

soaps one week later, and there was absolutely no interest in one week's delay.

MCN: Big picture, what was the lesson that was learned out of those tests that made you

say, 'Let's go ahead with the channel?'

AS: The lesson that we learned was that it validated what we knew was going on in

viewers' lives: There were still fans out there -- they were just working during the

day and they couldn't get to their soaps. And if the soaps were on at a time that was

more convenient for them, they would come back. We also found that viewers we had during

the day were checking back in at night, because maybe they missed five minutes, or they

had to run out and only caught the tail end of something.

MCN: You say the TV-station affiliates are pretty much calm about this. But I

can't imagine that they would still be happy about the fact that, be it with Once

and Again or one of these soap operas, people have the option now of skipping

ABC's run of Once and Again and going to Lifetime at 11 p.m. on a Friday, or

skipping whatever soap it is at 1 p.m. and going to the cable channel at 9 p.m.,

let's say. I would be very worried as an ABC affiliate about my primetime ratings.

What if SoapNet further dug into my downward spiral?

AS: Just to stay on Once and Again, it's too early to tell, to be quite

honest. And it could be that Lifetime viewers are driven to ABC. It could work the other

way. In that case, you're looking at a network that's in 72 million homes, and

ABC is available to 100 million. When I look at the Toon Disney launch model -- where Toon

Disney launched to 5 million homes -- that's a normal expectation for a cable

network. When we launched FX, it was 18 million homes, but it was six years ago. It's

different.

I do believe that SoapNet is additive to daytime strategy. It's an idea that

speaks to expansion. I don't think that number of soaps really speaks to erosion, in

these early years.

MCN: Well, that begs the question, what about when SoapNet's at 50 million, in

your dreams [group laughter]

AS: I know it will get there.

MCN: And then ABC is saying those 50 million people are watching SoapNet at night

instead of watching Spin City, or whatever?

AS: By the time that happens, television will have changed so dramatically that all of

our business models, and the way we program networks, will be totally different from the

way we do it today.

MCN: We were talking earlier about your research on women and their viewing habits

based on their changing lives. Is SoapNet a women's network?

AS: I can't tell you much about the SoapNet audience until after Jan. 24. But I

can tell you that 22 percent of soap-opera viewers are men.

MCN: It's a minority.

AS: It's a minority, but I think it's wrong to assume that SoapNet is a

channel for women. SoapNet is clearly a channel for soap-opera fans, those devotees of the

genre.

MCN: So you're not positioning it as a women's network?

AS: No.

MCN: So who is your target audience?

AS: Our target audience is the soap-opera fans. There are lots of viewers. We found

that 34 percent -- there's a group of viewers that we fondly call the 'lapsed

viewers.'

MCN: Are they men? Are they women? What are the demographics?

AS: They are 18- to 49-year-olds. They are men and women. [A total of] 92 percent of

people who watch soaps got hooked on them before they were 21 years old -- lots of college

viewing. And again, that's male-female. We find that the demographic changes as

people get older and, depending on their careers and lifestyles, that determines their

availability during the day.

MCN: But I would still assume that the majority of your audience is going to be women.

AS: I believe they will be.

MCN: But still, you don't want to position the network as a women's network,

even though a big chunk of your audience is going to be presumably women?

AS: Right.

MCN: Do you watch soap operas yourself?

AS: I do. But I have to admit to being a lapsed viewer, though. So I am the target

audience for this service.

MCN: How lapsed?

AS: I've been All My Children-lapsed from college. There is the odd day

that I do dip in again. And I actually started watching soaps when I was probably four

years old because I had a neighbor, Mrs. Borg, who was always there with cookies, and was

a lovely sweetheart of a woman. If you went over to visit at two in the afternoon, you

could come in, but you had to sit silently because you watched all of her programs. And I

would sit there a couple of times a week and watch her programs.

My mother tells the story of one night at the dinner table, when I said, 'How

about that Lisa and Dr. Bob?' And my mother said, 'Who?' And I said,

'You know, he's in love with Kim, and he loves Lisa, and Lisa has his son.'

And it occurred to my mother that I was talking about As the World Turns.

MCN: A lot of people grew up like that. You know, you've got a cold as a kid, and

you're in the house, and you would be watching those shows.

AS: Well, these were the days when we had three broadcast networks and three broadcast

networks only, and what was on during the day? It was not kids' programming, but they

were stories. And to think that the three genres that have endured the test of time are

sports, news and soaps. And this is the last genre to become a cable network.

MCN: It is interesting. One of the most popular and first genres was one of the last to

find its way to cable.

AS: But it will, on Jan. 24.

MCN: Gerry Laybourne, your ex-colleague and I guess mentor at Nickelodeon, is going to

launch Oxygen in February. And Disney is a 50 percent owner of Lifetime. In this

landscape, is there a need for another women's network?

AS: Well, I think there are a lot of networks out there that already target women, not

just Lifetime. Home & Garden [Television] targets women. E! in certain dayparts and,

certainly, with Style, targets women. Romance Classics targets women. There are already a

lot of networks. Women have a lot of interests. Women deserve every opportunity to gain

access to whatever area of entertainment, news or information is made available.

MCN: So there's room for Oxygen?

AS: Yes.

MCN: You don't think Oxygen is a threat to Lifetime right now? Gerry Laybourne is

a big wheel with a lot of backing, a good Web site so far, great partners and deep

pockets. I would be worried about Gerry Laybourne if I were running Lifetime.

AS: Lifetime has pretty great partners: Disney, ABC and Hearst [Corp.]. We believe

Lifetime is a very strong brand among women. Lifetime is the fourth-highest-rated cable

network, and it has been in the top 10 for quite some time. Competition is good for the

marketplace, but I don't think it's coming just from Oxygen.

Where I live, in Los Angeles, CBS has news for women every day -- broadcast television

-- targeted to women, speaking to women's issues. We've seen a whole area of

news information and entertainment for women absolutely blossom during the past 36 months

that I've been on the Lifetime board. We've seen more and more attention paid.

MCN: How is Lifetime doing under Carole Black, the new president.

AS: They're doing very well. Carole has a very strong point of view that she

brings to Lifetime. Her background is in news, coming out of KNBC. And as a recent

Angelino, I'm appreciative of her challenge, having seen that news organization on

the local level change very dramatically under her tenure. I think she's doing

extremely well. Her team is top-notch. We all have great hopes for Lifetime.

MCN: From the outside looking in, Lifetime appeared as if it was doing well under

former president Doug McCormick's reign. The numbers were certainly up, and people

were surprised last year at Western Show time that he was leaving. What was the backdrop

of all of that?

AS: I really can't discuss that.

MCN: OK. It wasn't his own doing. Something propelled him out. The partners were

looking for something different than what he was doing. Can you elaborate on that?

AS: No, I'm sorry.

MCN: OK. We won't go there. What is happening with your conversion of Disney

Channel to basic from a premium network? Some operators are still upset about that

conversion, since the contract renewals for the channel will strictly be for basic.

That's something that's been going on for a number of years now. What would you

say to operators that you talk to in explaining why you felt that the channel should be

converted to a basic network, and why it's better for all parties concerned?

AS: This cannot be a surprise. Nine years ago, Disney made the decision that Disney

Channel, which had launched as a pay service in 1983, was a brand that could easily live

on basic cable. We made a very wise decision to move its business out of pay and into

basic. It became a very strong addition to the basic-cable lineup. And there are actually

many cases in which Disney Channel boosted basic penetration

I had pay services when I lived in White Plains [N.Y.], and I think it cost me like

$10.95 [per month], and I think I had to get a special converter box, so for the consumer,

[Disney Channel's conversion to basic] was a huge boon. And those benefits go right

through to the cable operator.

MCN: Comcast Corp. and Time Warner Cable are still carrying Disney Channel as a premium

network in most cases, and they are going to face that decision as to whether to renew as

a basic or not renew. Where do talks with them stand?

AS: We're in constant negotiation. We have a very active sales team that is having

these conversations daily.

MCN: Time Warner's contract is up at the end of the year. Has there been any

resolution of that, or is that still under discussion?

AS: It's still under discussion.

MCN: How far along is the conversion? What percentage of Disney Channel viewers are

seeing it on basic?

AS: We have 1 million pay subscribers and 57 million basic subscribers.

MCN: How come you never went the full enchilada, making Disney Channel an ad-supported

network?

AS: There are several different models for cable-programming businesses out there. One,

which we have with Disney Channel, is the pure subscriber-pay model. Toon Disney was

designed to be a dual-revenue model, taking on advertising when it reaches critical mass.

And there's SoapNet, which is launching day one as a dual-revenue model, taking

advertising from minute one. I can only speak for the time I've been with Disney

Channel, but we have looked at it. And it does make sense to keep Disney Channel ad-free.

MCN: What's the benefit, because that drives up the price of the service for cable

operators?

AS: Well, viewers see the benefit of having a service for kids and family that does not

carry advertising. So that's benefit No. 1. And the ad market -- especially in the

kids' business -- remains very volatile and very competitive. And that is certainly

one way to run a business, advertising. It's not one that we felt was right for

Disney Channel.

MCN: Obviously, turning the channel to a basic network from a premium involves a whole

programming repositioning. Where do you stand in terms of that repositioning?

AS: From a programming standpoint?

MCN: Yes.

AS: It is fully a basic cable channel with the best of its pay heritage. And by that, I

mean that the movies we run and the movies that we produced for our family primetime have

really given a distinctive look to the channel and certainly have been something that the

audience wanted.

The other interesting thing about being available to more subscribers is the fact that

we came with tweens and teens, 12- to 14- and 15- to 17-year-olds. And in the third

quarter that we just finished, Disney Channel was No. 1 with tweens, beating [MTV: Music

Television] and everybody else out there. Newsweek did a very interesting article a

couple of weeks ago on this age group. And with teen-agers, we were No. 3, behind just USA

[Network] and MTV.

MCN: I was going to ask you about the line that Disney Channel has to straddle between

being hip enough for kids, tweens and teens to enjoy, but not offensive to parents and

families.

AS: You're right, there's a lot of trust that parents put in the Disney brand

name. The other thing that's interesting to look at is how broad that Disney brand

is. This is a company that produces Armageddon and Rolie Polie Olie. This is

a company that produces While You Were Sleeping and Bear in the Big Blue House,

or Johnny Tsunami, an original movie. There is a great deal of breadth.

What's important to me as a mother is making sure that this network delivers on

the promise of being relevant to kids. And by being relevant, it means that we deliver The

Backstreet Boys. We deliver 98°, Britney Spears, Reba McIntyre and LeAnn Rimes.

It means we deliver movies that really get at kid issues, whether it's 13th

Year, which is the story of a boy who's a 'mer-boy,' a mermaid boy, but

is really all about coming of age, about the changes that kids are experiencing. Or Johnny

Tsunami, a surfer kid from Hawaii who's relocated with his family in Vermont and

has to live in a world of snowboarding versus surfboarding, but all of those feelings of

leaving your friends, starting over, making new friendships when you're 13 years old.

I understand the straddling piece, but what we're really doing is actually plugging

into kids' lives more and more.

MCN: With an edge. I guess the question is: Do you feel that the brand has that aura of

too goody-two-shoes for kids?

AS: No, I think that's a popular myth. Kids who watch Disney Channel -- and I can

see from the numbers that they are really watching -- see us as plugged into what's

going on in their lives.

MCN: In terms of kids' TV programming, Fox Family Channel is now doing kids'

programming, and there 's Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network coming on strong and The WB

Television Network. What's your take on what's been happening in the past year

or so in the kids' TV market?

AS: The kids' TV market probably has the most tremendous growth ever in this past

year, looking at the increase in programming options, the number of companies that have

gotten into the kids' business in a bigger way. It's become a very vibrant

category.

MCN: I know there are more people in it. Hasn't the audience declined, though?

AS: The audience that has declined is preschoolers. There are, by census figures, fewer

preschoolers available. For the six-through-11 age group, I believe the decline is really

like 2 percent. It's a small number.

MCN: What has your research shown you in terms of kids on the Internet versus kids and

TV now?

AS: My own research at home is watching my nine-year-old come home from school and turn

on the computer first, check for e-mail and find out if any of her friends on her buddy

list are online, and then watching the television set go on and watching them communicate

with each other about what's on television.

For all of the research that we did, that was probably the most profound moment that I

had about TV and the Internet. We were seeing this behavior for the last two or three

years.

MCN: But does that bode well, or not well, for TV?

AS: It bodes very well for TV, because I believe it's critical that any idea is

constructed on several platforms now. And as you think about TV, you think about brands,

and you think about brands that can live across a number of platforms. And that's the

way you're going to maintain a relationship with a viewer.

Do you know about 'Zoog Disney?' It's a convergence model that we

designed over a year ago. We created a world called the 'Zeether' and a set of

characters, and you can move seamlessly between the Internet and your television set. And

that's really a model of what kids do.

And we have a two-hour block that we run on Saturdays and Sundays where the programming

is sending you back and forth between activities you can do on the Internet. And the

payoff -- as you play these games, participate in polls and chats, put things up on the

message board -- is this information is communicated on-screen the next day. So if

you're the top scorer on one game, we have up there the next day. So it's

keeping that communication between the TV and the Internet much tighter.

MCN: What can that develop into? Is that meant to be an individual block, or is it what

are you hoping to go on with.

AS: Well, it is for the moment an individual block, but it's informed a lot of our

programming strategies going forward. 'Playhouse Disney,' which is our morning

block, has its own Playhouse site, very different for preschoolers, but it is for six-

through 11-year-olds. It also gives us the unique opportunity to expand our audience.

And this is where I believe, in addition to the music, we started attracting older

kids. The average age of Zoog Disney online is 14. So 14-year-olds are coming to Disney,

and they're also coming to Disney channels.

MCN: One of the ideas that Disney passed up on was doing an educational kids'

network, and that's something obviously that Nick and Children's Television

Workshop are doing with Noggin. Is that, in retrospect, something you feel you should have

pursued, or did it not fit with the overall strategies with the company?

AS: There are many reasons for not pursuing it. It wasn't the only channel that

was ever pitched to the company that was educational, for one. That isn't to say that

what we're doing with Playhouse Disney isn't educational. It is. And the lessons

that are contained in this block of programming -- whether it's Bear in the Big

Blue House or Rolie Polie Olie or Out of the Box -- all do meet an

educational criteria that we've set up for the channel.

MCN: Right, but that's different from doing a 24-hour channel.

AS: Yes.

MCN: I believe that earlier this year, a consulting firm was hired to look at the

prospect of merging the affiliate-sales forces of Disney Channel and ESPN. What happened

with that?

AS: We've looked at streamlining a lot of our business, as you know, over the past

year, and that was certainly one aspect that we looked at and decided not to pursue.

MCN: And why not?

AS: It didn't make sense.

MCN: You just didn't want to explain ESPN's 20 percent rate increase over and

over and over again. Earlier, you said something that caught my ear about television

programming, and we got off to various platforms, such as the computer. What's your

vision of how the television landscape is going to look over the next three years?

What's the TV set going to look like?

AS: The TV set will be a lot friendlier. As I look at technologies like TiVo [Inc.] and

Replay [Networks Inc.], which are all about acknowledging people's lifestyles

changing and when people are available to watch TV, you will see an even greater focus on

building brands, and that brands are simply a relationship that you have

MCN: The viewer will have more control in terms of what they're watching.

AS: Well, the viewer has always had ultimate control over what they're watching.

They haven't always had ultimate flexibility. And the smart brands are the brands

that are making themselves available, as I said earlier, on a number of platforms.

MCN: But some programming would be more suitable because of the nature of the viewer

that it attracts. SoapNet, for example -- do you see that as something that could go over

multiple platforms?

AS: Well, the Internet component for SoapNet would be very different than it would be

for Toon Disney. It is all about

MCN: Fan clubs?

AS: With fans, it's about community. And that's a very different kind of

site.

MCN: Bulletin board?

AS: It could be a bulletin board, it could help to connect people. It could be more

than, 'If you missed All My Children today, here's what happened.

Here's what's coming up.'

MCN: But it does have a Web site?

AS: It will have an Internet companion.

MCN: What's the impact you've found in all of this MSO consolidation?

AS: We're feeling the impact right now. I mean, the deals have been done, and now,

the consolidation has begun, and we're starting to see companies rethinking their

strategies with consumers. And programmers play into that. And programmers are very

necessary to the success of that strategy.

MCN: In other words, the MSOs are rethinking their strategy to consumers?

AS: Right. How do you get a new customer? What is it you're promising them?

MCN: That's becoming more a focus?

AS: That's absolutely a focus. What are the finite groups of services and options

that you're offering them? And where does the programming piece come in, and how are

you using that with consumers to sell it into their homes?

MCN: So are the system people and/or the MSO programming people asking you for more

affiliate-marketing help?

AS: Well, we're always interested in helping them with their strategies, because

we all win as a result. And it's very different from cable operator to cable

operator. If you have a strong digital strategy, then you're in a different pair of

shoes than someone who's just now starting to get into digital.

MCN: What's the read on digital in terms of being a programmer? Do you still see a

strong line between analog and digital? For SoapNet, are you just taking analog or digital

carriage, or both?

AS: We will be taking both. I'm interested, obviously, in having SoapNet as

broadly distributed as possible.

MCN: Have you been surprised at the slowness of the digital rollout by MSOs?

AS: I had a fairly good sense that it was a big undertaking, and that it might take

longer than the initial conversations we had.

MCN: I was talking to a cable operator. At one point, he launched his digital service

in several markets that had been under way for a while, and he envisioned a day when there

would be great migration -- that some of the digital services that were so popular would

be given analog berths, and vice versa. Of course, there are little details like contracts

and things like that.

AS: Annoying stuff.

MCN: Do you envision a day when programming that has been deemed suitable for digital

finds its way into analog, or will it even matter, because digital will be so widespread

and popular? People who have it love it.

AS: Love it, I know. I presume the latter. I don't see that migration in that

scenario happening.