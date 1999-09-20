Developers: Interactivity Is Still Nebulous

New York -- Consumers are increasingly using interactive

broadcast and Internet content, but it's less clear whether the television or the

personal computer will become the predominant means for accessing it.

Panelists at last week's three-day eTV World

conference here traded barbs, product pitches and statistics to try to bolster their

respective contentions that one medium or the other was likely to appeal the most to

consumers who, more and more, are turning to interactive media for information and retail

transactions.

Hal Krisbergh, CEO of Internet-over-cable-TV provider

WorldGate Communications Inc., said in a keynote address that usage patterns of his

company's TV-Internet surfers mirrored that of PC-Internet users. That belies the

notion that consumers prefer to access the Internet on computers, and that TV is better

suited as a passive, "lean-back" entertainment medium.

"People are intimidated by the PC," Krisbergh

contended, noting that some 65 percent of WorldGate users accessed the Internet daily,

averaging more than one hour of surfing per day, primarily for Web browsing and e-mail.

The idea that consumers don't want to use televisions

for Internet access "is a myth generated by those in Silicon Valley who probably

spend about five minutes per day watching television," Krisbergh added.

But David Reese, president of TV-Internet

"hyperlinking" developer ACTV Inc., said his company's experience indicated

that users -- especially the younger, so-called generations Y and Z -- were avidly using

the Internet via PC simultaneously while watching TV programming.

Reese, whose company's "HyperTV" technology

delivers Web content to PCs that is synchronized with the TV programs subscribers are

watching, said that type of behavior supported the idea that people will tend to use

different devices for video and Internet access. "That's reality," Reese

told a panel on interactive devices and services.

There were plenty of challenges to the idea that

convergence would not occur in either the TV or the PC as consumer use of interactive

services continues to grow.

Joseph Haddad, cofounder of Internet-over-TV technology

developer NetGem S.A., theorized that the number of Internet appliances in the home will

actually proliferate as cheaper, specialized devices are developed in a variety of form

factors to suit a variety of needs. One example: a flat-screen Web-browsing device

embedded in a refrigerator door.

Others agreed that because of each platform's unique

attributes -- such as the greater processing power of the PC versus the TV set-top's

or TV's superior access to broadcast video -- consumers would retain their current

usage habits in the foreseeable future.

"When it comes to interactivity, we interact with our

computers and we are entertained by our televisions," said Fred Fourcher, president

of video-content aggregator AnyTime TV. "You can converge the two, but why?"

Mary Kim Coleman, vice president of account development for

Web and digital-media audience-measurement firm Media Metrix Inc., noted that user

research indicated that some 51.2 percent of U.S. households owned PCs and 37.1 percent

used the Internet as of this past April. That was up from 49.5 percent and 33.1 percent,

respectively, three months earlier.

She also noted that some 51 percent had the TV and the PC

in the same room, while 2 percent of household PCs were equipped with TV-tuner cards for

viewing broadcasts on the computer. "Even though that seems like a small percentage,

one year ago, that number was 0.3 percent," she said.

At the same time, the TV could continue to maintain its

dominant position, as new digital services over cable and terrestrial broadcast leverage

that platform's ubiquity.

Jennifer Cistola, Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s marketing

director for digital-subscriber networks, noted that there were 180 million TVs connected

to cable, versus 30 million computers online in the United States.

S-A has a TV-centric view of the interactive future because

consumer research has indicated a preference for TV's features of convenience, such

as no long boot-up times to access content, no need for launching of applications and no

fear of rapid equipment obsolescence.

"There are already 260 million TVs out there. All the

consumer needs to do is sign up for digital cable," Cistola said.